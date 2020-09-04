New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nucleic Acid Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817924/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.3% over the period 2020-2027. Nucleic Acid Test Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $721.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR



The Nucleic Acid Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$721.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$877.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Molecular, Inc.

Beckman Coulter

Life Science Division

Life Science Division Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Illumina, Inc.

Novartis International AG

Sequenom, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Tecan Group Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817924/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nucleic Acid Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Nucleic Acid Testing Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Nucleic Acid Testing Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Nucleic Acid Test Kits (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Nucleic Acid Test Kits (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Nucleic Acid Test Kits (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Consumables (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Consumables (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Consumables (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Hospitals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Pathology Laboratories (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Pathology Laboratories (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Pathology Laboratories (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Research Institutes (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Research Institutes (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Research Institutes (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Clinics (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Clinics (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Clinics (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Nucleic Acid Testing Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Nucleic Acid Testing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Nucleic Acid Testing Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Nucleic Acid Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Nucleic Acid Testing Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 31: Canadian Nucleic Acid Testing Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Nucleic Acid Testing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nucleic

Acid Testing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Nucleic Acid Testing Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Nucleic Acid Testing Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Nucleic Acid Testing Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Nucleic Acid Testing Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Nucleic Acid Testing in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Nucleic Acid Testing Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Nucleic Acid Testing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Nucleic Acid Testing Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Nucleic Acid Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Nucleic Acid Testing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Nucleic Acid Testing Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Nucleic Acid Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Nucleic Acid Testing Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Nucleic Acid Testing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Nucleic Acid Testing Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Nucleic Acid Testing Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Nucleic Acid Testing Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Nucleic Acid Testing in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Nucleic Acid Testing Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Nucleic Acid Testing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Nucleic Acid Testing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Nucleic Acid Testing Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Nucleic Acid Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Nucleic Acid Testing Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 82: Spanish Nucleic Acid Testing Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Nucleic Acid Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Russia by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Nucleic Acid Testing Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Nucleic Acid Testing Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Nucleic Acid Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Nucleic Acid Testing Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Nucleic Acid Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Nucleic Acid Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Nucleic Acid Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Nucleic Acid Testing Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Nucleic Acid Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Nucleic Acid Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Nucleic Acid Testing Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 115: Indian Nucleic Acid Testing Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Nucleic Acid Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Nucleic Acid Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Nucleic Acid

Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nucleic Acid Testing Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Nucleic Acid Testing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nucleic Acid Testing Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Nucleic Acid Testing Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Nucleic Acid Testing Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Nucleic Acid Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Nucleic Acid Testing Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Nucleic Acid Testing Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Nucleic Acid Testing in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Nucleic Acid Testing Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Nucleic Acid Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 140: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Nucleic Acid Testing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Brazil by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Nucleic Acid Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Nucleic Acid Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Nucleic Acid Testing Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Nucleic Acid Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Nucleic Acid Testing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 158: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Rest of Latin America

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Nucleic Acid Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Nucleic Acid Testing Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Nucleic Acid Testing Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Nucleic Acid Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 164: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Nucleic Acid Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: The Middle East Nucleic Acid Testing Historic Market

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Nucleic Acid Testing Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Nucleic Acid Testing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nucleic

Acid Testing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Iranian Nucleic Acid Testing Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 177: Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Nucleic Acid Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 179: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Nucleic Acid Testing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 182: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Nucleic Acid Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: Nucleic Acid Testing Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Nucleic Acid Testing Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Nucleic Acid Testing in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Nucleic Acid Testing Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Nucleic Acid Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Nucleic Acid Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Nucleic Acid Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Nucleic Acid Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Nucleic Acid Testing Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Nucleic Acid Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Africa by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Nucleic Acid Testing Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Nucleic Acid Testing Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817924/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001