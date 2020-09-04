New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recruitment Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05689853/?utm_source=GNW

2% over the period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solution segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $529.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR



The Recruitment Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$529.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$641.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 415-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Human Resource Management (HRM): An Introductory Prelude

Core Areas & Functions within the HRM/HCM Landscape: A Snapshot

Recent Market Activity

Recruitment: A Primary HRM Function

Recruitment Software for End-to-End Recruitment Needs of Modern

Enterprises

Inefficiencies of Conventional Hiring Methods Build Momentum

for Recruitment Software

Key Benefits Offered Drive Wider Adoption

Time-To-Fill Benefits

Unmatched Process Efficiency

Reduced Costs

Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Fast Paced Growth Projected in Asia-Pacific & Developing Regions

Market Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Stable Economy Forecasts

Global Competitor Market Shares

Recruitment Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ADP, LLC (USA)

Bullhorn, Inc. (USA)

CareerBuilder LLC (USA)

Colleague Software Ltd. (UK)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (USA)

Erecruit (USA)

Greenhouse Software, Inc. (USA)

Haufe Group (Germany)

IBM (USA)

iCIMS, Inc. (USA)

ITS Software Systems Ltd. (UK)

JazzHR (USA)

Jobvite, Inc. (USA)

Main Sequence Technology, Inc. (USA)

Microdec Plc (UK)

Newton Software, Inc. (USA)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

PeopleFluent (USA)

Saba Software, Inc. (USA)

Lumesse (UK)

SAP SuccessFactors (USA)

SumTotal Systems, LLC (USA)

Swiftpro Limited (UK)

Talentsoft (France)

Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (USA)

Workday, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cloud-based SaaS Model Fuels Stellar Growth

Cloud Services Delivery Model

SMBs Emerge as Primary Consumers of Cloud Recruitment Tools

On-Premise Software to Witness Steady Drop in Demand

Large Enterprises & MNCs Remain the Stronghold for On-Premise

Software

Ongoing Changes in Organizational Structure Build a Robust

Business Case for Recruitment Software

Waning Image of E-mail in Enterprise Communication Bodes Well

Mobile-Compatibility: The Ongoing Trend

Uptrend in Enterprise Mobility Instigates Demand for Mobile-

Friendly Recruitment Technologies

BYOD Funnels Momentum in Enterprise Mobility

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by

Importance Attached by Enterprises

Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments

Recruitment Technologies Integrate Social Media Compatibility

amid Growing Trend of Social Recruiting

Recruitment Software Helps Enterprises Leverage Big Data HR

Sustained Thrust towards Talent Acquisition Creates Conducive

Environment

Unmatched Proficiency in Applicant Tracking Generates

Substantial Opportunities

Recruitment Software Enables Recruitment CRM for Candidate

Relationship

Candidate Sourcing Effectiveness with Recruitment Software

Interview Scheduling Made Easier

Improved Onboarding of New Hires

Reporting & Analytics for Quality Insights

Employer Branding: The Emerging Application

Trend towards HR Automation Drives HR IT Investments

Shift from ERP Platforms to Pure-Play Recruitment Technologies

Builds Robust Momentum

Widespread Adoption of e-Recruitment Generates Parallel

Opportunities



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 163

