New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recruitment Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05689853/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solution segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $529.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR
The Recruitment Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$529.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$641.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 415-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05689853/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Human Resource Management (HRM): An Introductory Prelude
Core Areas & Functions within the HRM/HCM Landscape: A Snapshot
Recent Market Activity
Recruitment: A Primary HRM Function
Recruitment Software for End-to-End Recruitment Needs of Modern
Enterprises
Inefficiencies of Conventional Hiring Methods Build Momentum
for Recruitment Software
Key Benefits Offered Drive Wider Adoption
Time-To-Fill Benefits
Unmatched Process Efficiency
Reduced Costs
Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
Fast Paced Growth Projected in Asia-Pacific & Developing Regions
Market Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Stable Economy Forecasts
Global Competitor Market Shares
Recruitment Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ADP, LLC (USA)
Bullhorn, Inc. (USA)
CareerBuilder LLC (USA)
Colleague Software Ltd. (UK)
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (USA)
Erecruit (USA)
Greenhouse Software, Inc. (USA)
Haufe Group (Germany)
IBM (USA)
iCIMS, Inc. (USA)
ITS Software Systems Ltd. (UK)
JazzHR (USA)
Jobvite, Inc. (USA)
Main Sequence Technology, Inc. (USA)
Microdec Plc (UK)
Newton Software, Inc. (USA)
Oracle Corporation (USA)
PeopleFluent (USA)
Saba Software, Inc. (USA)
Lumesse (UK)
SAP SuccessFactors (USA)
SumTotal Systems, LLC (USA)
Swiftpro Limited (UK)
Talentsoft (France)
Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (USA)
Workday, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Cloud-based SaaS Model Fuels Stellar Growth
Cloud Services Delivery Model
SMBs Emerge as Primary Consumers of Cloud Recruitment Tools
On-Premise Software to Witness Steady Drop in Demand
Large Enterprises & MNCs Remain the Stronghold for On-Premise
Software
Ongoing Changes in Organizational Structure Build a Robust
Business Case for Recruitment Software
Waning Image of E-mail in Enterprise Communication Bodes Well
Mobile-Compatibility: The Ongoing Trend
Uptrend in Enterprise Mobility Instigates Demand for Mobile-
Friendly Recruitment Technologies
BYOD Funnels Momentum in Enterprise Mobility
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by
Importance Attached by Enterprises
Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
Recruitment Technologies Integrate Social Media Compatibility
amid Growing Trend of Social Recruiting
Recruitment Software Helps Enterprises Leverage Big Data HR
Sustained Thrust towards Talent Acquisition Creates Conducive
Environment
Unmatched Proficiency in Applicant Tracking Generates
Substantial Opportunities
Recruitment Software Enables Recruitment CRM for Candidate
Relationship
Candidate Sourcing Effectiveness with Recruitment Software
Interview Scheduling Made Easier
Improved Onboarding of New Hires
Reporting & Analytics for Quality Insights
Employer Branding: The Emerging Application
Trend towards HR Automation Drives HR IT Investments
Shift from ERP Platforms to Pure-Play Recruitment Technologies
Builds Robust Momentum
Widespread Adoption of e-Recruitment Generates Parallel
Opportunities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Recruitment Software Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Recruitment Software Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Recruitment Software Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Services (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Services (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Services (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Solution (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Solution (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Solution (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: IT & Telecom (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: IT & Telecom (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: IT & Telecom (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: BFSI (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: BFSI (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: BFSI (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Hospitality (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Hospitality (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Hospitality (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Manufacturing (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Manufacturing (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Retail (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Retail (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Retail (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Media & Entertainment (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Media & Entertainment (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Media & Entertainment (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Healthcare (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Healthcare (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Education (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Education (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Education (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Recruitment Software Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Recruitment Software Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Recruitment Software Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Recruitment Software Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Recruitment Software Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Recruitment Software Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 42: Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Recruitment Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Recruitment Software Historic Market Review
by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 45: Recruitment Software Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Canadian Recruitment Software Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Recruitment Software Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Recruitment Software Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Recruitment Software: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Recruitment Software Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Recruitment Software Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Recruitment Software in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Japanese Recruitment Software Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Recruitment Software Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Recruitment Software Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Recruitment Software Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Recruitment Software Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Recruitment Software in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Recruitment Software Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Recruitment Software Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Recruitment Software Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Recruitment Software Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Recruitment Software Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Recruitment Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027
Table 65: Recruitment Software Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Recruitment Software Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 68: Recruitment Software Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European Recruitment Software Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: Recruitment Software Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: French Recruitment Software Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Recruitment Software Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Recruitment Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 74: French Recruitment Software Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Recruitment Software Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: Recruitment Software Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Recruitment Software Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 78: German Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Recruitment Software Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Recruitment Software Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Recruitment Software Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Recruitment Software Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Recruitment Software Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Recruitment Software Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Italian Demand for Recruitment Software in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Recruitment Software Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Recruitment Software:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Recruitment Software Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 90: United Kingdom Recruitment Software Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Recruitment Software in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: United Kingdom Recruitment Software Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Recruitment Software Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish Recruitment Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Spanish Recruitment Software Historic Market Review
by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 96: Recruitment Software Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Spanish Recruitment Software Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Recruitment Software Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 99: Spanish Recruitment Software Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russian Recruitment Software Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Recruitment Software Market in Russia by Component:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 102: Russian Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Russian Recruitment Software Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Recruitment Software Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 105: Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Recruitment Software Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027
Table 107: Recruitment Software Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Recruitment Software Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe Recruitment Software Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 110: Recruitment Software Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Recruitment Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Recruitment Software Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 113: Recruitment Software Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Recruitment Software Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Recruitment Software Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recruitment Software Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Recruitment Software Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Recruitment Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recruitment Software Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Recruitment Software Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Recruitment Software Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Recruitment Software Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 123: Australian Recruitment Software Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Recruitment Software Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Recruitment Software Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Recruitment Software Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 127: Indian Recruitment Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Indian Recruitment Software Historic Market Review
by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 129: Recruitment Software Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Indian Recruitment Software Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Recruitment Software Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 132: Indian Recruitment Software Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Recruitment Software Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Recruitment Software Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 135: Recruitment Software Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Recruitment Software Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Recruitment Software Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Recruitment Software Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Recruitment
Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Recruitment Software Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recruitment Software Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Recruitment Software in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recruitment Software Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Recruitment Software Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Recruitment Software Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 146: Recruitment Software Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Recruitment Software Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Recruitment Software Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Recruitment Software Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Recruitment Software Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Recruitment Software in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Recruitment Software Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Recruitment Software Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Recruitment Software Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027
Table 155: Recruitment Software Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Recruitment Software Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Argentinean Recruitment Software Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 158: Recruitment Software Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Recruitment Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 160: Recruitment Software Market in Brazil by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Recruitment Software Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Recruitment Software Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Recruitment Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Recruitment Software Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Recruitment Software Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 166: Recruitment Software Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Recruitment Software Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 168: Mexican Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Recruitment Software Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Recruitment Software Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 171: Recruitment Software Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Recruitment Software Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 173: Recruitment Software Market in Rest of Latin America
by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Recruitment Software Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Recruitment Software Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Recruitment Software Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 177: Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Recruitment Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 179: Recruitment Software Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Recruitment Software Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Recruitment Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 182: The Middle East Recruitment Software Historic Market
by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 183: Recruitment Software Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Recruitment Software Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 185: Recruitment Software Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 186: The Middle East Recruitment Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Market for Recruitment Software: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Recruitment Software Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Iranian Recruitment Software Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Recruitment Software in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Iranian Recruitment Software Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Recruitment Software Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Recruitment Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027
Table 194: Recruitment Software Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Israeli Recruitment Software Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 197: Recruitment Software Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Recruitment Software Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Recruitment Software Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Recruitment Software Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Recruitment Software Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Recruitment Software in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Recruitment Software Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Recruitment Software Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Recruitment Software Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Recruitment Software Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 207: Recruitment Software Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Recruitment Software Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Recruitment Software Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 210: Recruitment Software Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Recruitment Software Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Recruitment Software Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Recruitment Software Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Recruitment Software Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Recruitment Software Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 216: Recruitment Software Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 217: African Recruitment Software Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Recruitment Software Market in Africa by Component:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 219: African Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: African Recruitment Software Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Recruitment Software Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 222: Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 163
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05689853/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: