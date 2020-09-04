New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Weapons Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05689850/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the analysis period 2018 to 2025. The projected growth will be driven by the escalating global arms race and the ensuing focus on defense spending by countries across the world. Defense spending have and will continue to be supported by rapidly mushrooming hotspots of terrorism, civil strife, cross-border hostilities, expansionist and aggressive protective economic policies; and spike in insurgency. Military weaponry has evolved considerably from the rudimentary cannons and muskets of the 18th century to sophisticated weaponry in sync with the varying dynamics of modern warfare. Nations across the globe are vying to augment their military might with leading-edge weapons technologies, systems, and components, as well as state-of-the-art microelectronics, and advanced nuclear, biological, chemical, cyber
and space-based warfare capabilities. As a result, the priority of military commands is shifting from acquiring advanced hardware to acquiring the capabilities that enable the most strategic deployment of military hardware. Geopolitical and economic factors are driving the commoditization of these technologies that were once the exclusive dominion of a handful of global superpowers, and making such capabilities available to almost every state and non-state organization in the world representing the primary growth driver for the smart weapons market.
Smart Weapons, also called Precision-Guided Munitions (PGMs), are a category of weapons systems designed for striking pre-decided targets with pinpoint accuracy in order to maximize the application of explosive force on the target, while minimizing collateral damage and military personnel casualties. PGMs incorporate on-board computer systems and laser, TV or satellite guidance systems that enable the smart weapon to lock-on to a target specified by military personnel, and steer themselves along the trajectory towards the target. Germany was pioneer in the use of PGMs for combat, with the introduction of the 1,400-kg MCLOS-guidance Fritz X weapon in the attack on an Italian battleship Roma in mid-1943. Following a brief hiatus, the US military also restarted the development of radio-guided rockets during the Korean War. Various benefits of sophisticated, digital, intelligent, and accurate smart weapons that is driving its widespread adoption include its extraordinary efficiency and effectiveness in achieving higher target rate; higher mobility; reduced direct contact; the minimal need for human operators; and the superiority it offers over opposing military forces.
Major trends in the market influencing growth include growing interest in imaging infrared technology in IR missile guidance; rising demand for precision guided weapons and munitions as the future battlefield requires more smarter firepower, greater range and reduced risks to military personnel; rising demand for airborne and surface-to-air missile systems, self-propelled artillery and sensor-fused sub-munitions for defeating armored vehicles; and substitution of unguided cluster bombs with sensor fused weapons. Given the high cost of missed targets in warfare, the market is expected to benefit from innovations critical to future battle space needs such as weapons effective even in RF
and GPS-denied environments; rugged network connectivity including adaptive processing and signals intelligence; and scalability for future upgrades. The United States represents the largest market worldwide by virtue of being a political superpower with advanced military force, presence of leading advanced technology developers, large military budget allocations and favorable regulatory environment. Asia-Pacific including China ranks as the fastest growing market supported by mounting defense spending for supporting large-scale military modernization programs in China and India; escalating cross-border skirmishes, and the increasing threat of militants and extremists in the region.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Smart Weapons
Missiles
Directed-Energy Weapons
Smart Bombs
Sensor Fuzed Weapons
Precision Artillery Munitions
Other Types of Smart Weapons
Smart Weapons: Augmenting National Defense with Intelligent,
Accurate, and Digital Technologies
Recent Market Activity
Ushering a New Era of AI-Driven Self-aware Systems, Smart
Weapons Seek to Widen Role in Modern Warfare
Changing Realities of Modern Warfare: A Brief Overview
Market Dynamics
Technical Superiority over Conventional Weaponry Widens Scope &
Span of Smart Weapons
Robust Demand Projected for Smart Weapons over the Coming Years
Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
Developed Regions Account for 2/3rd Share of World Smart
Weapons Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed
and Developing Regions (2019 & 2025)
North America Makes Major Contribution to Smart Weapons Market
Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing
Regions
Global Market for Smart Weapons - Geographic Regions Ranked by
% CAGR (Sales) for 2018-2025
Munitions Type and Infrared Technology: Key Segments of Smart
Weapons Market
Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates (%) by Region/
Country for the Years 2018 through 2021
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Changing Face of Warfare Ignites Global Demand for Smart Weapons
Rising R&D Spending and Adoption of Smart Weapons to Drive Market
Smart Weapons Present High-Precision Options for Modern Warfare
Laser Guided Bombs (LGBs)
Satellite-Guided Weapons
Surging Defense & Military Expenditures Worldwide: Cornerstone
for Present & Future Growth
The US & Europe Steer Global Military Spending
Ever-Present Threat to Public Liberty & the Resulting Increase
in Defense Spending for Peace as well as War to Indirectly
Spur Growth in Demand for Smart Weapons: Global Military
Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2014 through 2018
Top Countries with Military Spending in USD Billion: 2019
Escalating Global Arms Race Provides the Perfect Platform for
Market Expansion
Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies to Shape the
Future of Smart Weaponry
AI for Smart Weapons
Growing Significance of AI
Fully-Autonomous Smart Weapons on Battlefield
Successful Deployments of Smart Bombs Drive Robust Demand
Precision Guided Munitions Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Demand for Airborne and Surface-to-Air Missile Systems Gain
Momentum
Imaging Infrared Technology Finds Favor in IR Missile Guidance
Satellite Guidance Emerge as the Preferred Medium of Land
Attack Cruise Missile Guidance
Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Set to Transform Electronic Warfare
Sensor Fuzed Weapons to Substitute Unguided Cluster Bombs,
Bodes Well for Market Adoption
Sensor Fuzed Weapons: From Undiscriminating Weapons to Highly
Discriminating and Effective Systems
Smart Gun & Personalized Gun Technologies Offering Higher
Accuracy and Safety to Become Mainstream
Directed Energy Weapons to Witness Growth in Demand
Technological Innovations & Advancements Maintain Robust Momentum
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
Leveraging Existing Designs and Using Low-Cost Materials: An
Apt Solution to the High Cost Concern
Military Cooperation: A Double-Edged Sword?
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
