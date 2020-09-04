New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Weapons Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05689850/?utm_source=GNW

3% over the analysis period 2018 to 2025. The projected growth will be driven by the escalating global arms race and the ensuing focus on defense spending by countries across the world. Defense spending have and will continue to be supported by rapidly mushrooming hotspots of terrorism, civil strife, cross-border hostilities, expansionist and aggressive protective economic policies; and spike in insurgency. Military weaponry has evolved considerably from the rudimentary cannons and muskets of the 18th century to sophisticated weaponry in sync with the varying dynamics of modern warfare. Nations across the globe are vying to augment their military might with leading-edge weapons technologies, systems, and components, as well as state-of-the-art microelectronics, and advanced nuclear, biological, chemical, cyber

and space-based warfare capabilities. As a result, the priority of military commands is shifting from acquiring advanced hardware to acquiring the capabilities that enable the most strategic deployment of military hardware. Geopolitical and economic factors are driving the commoditization of these technologies that were once the exclusive dominion of a handful of global superpowers, and making such capabilities available to almost every state and non-state organization in the world representing the primary growth driver for the smart weapons market.



Smart Weapons, also called Precision-Guided Munitions (PGMs), are a category of weapons systems designed for striking pre-decided targets with pinpoint accuracy in order to maximize the application of explosive force on the target, while minimizing collateral damage and military personnel casualties. PGMs incorporate on-board computer systems and laser, TV or satellite guidance systems that enable the smart weapon to lock-on to a target specified by military personnel, and steer themselves along the trajectory towards the target. Germany was pioneer in the use of PGMs for combat, with the introduction of the 1,400-kg MCLOS-guidance Fritz X weapon in the attack on an Italian battleship Roma in mid-1943. Following a brief hiatus, the US military also restarted the development of radio-guided rockets during the Korean War. Various benefits of sophisticated, digital, intelligent, and accurate smart weapons that is driving its widespread adoption include its extraordinary efficiency and effectiveness in achieving higher target rate; higher mobility; reduced direct contact; the minimal need for human operators; and the superiority it offers over opposing military forces.



Major trends in the market influencing growth include growing interest in imaging infrared technology in IR missile guidance; rising demand for precision guided weapons and munitions as the future battlefield requires more smarter firepower, greater range and reduced risks to military personnel; rising demand for airborne and surface-to-air missile systems, self-propelled artillery and sensor-fused sub-munitions for defeating armored vehicles; and substitution of unguided cluster bombs with sensor fused weapons. Given the high cost of missed targets in warfare, the market is expected to benefit from innovations critical to future battle space needs such as weapons effective even in RF

and GPS-denied environments; rugged network connectivity including adaptive processing and signals intelligence; and scalability for future upgrades. The United States represents the largest market worldwide by virtue of being a political superpower with advanced military force, presence of leading advanced technology developers, large military budget allocations and favorable regulatory environment. Asia-Pacific including China ranks as the fastest growing market supported by mounting defense spending for supporting large-scale military modernization programs in China and India; escalating cross-border skirmishes, and the increasing threat of militants and extremists in the region.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Smart Weapons

Missiles

Directed-Energy Weapons

Smart Bombs

Sensor Fuzed Weapons

Precision Artillery Munitions

Other Types of Smart Weapons

Smart Weapons: Augmenting National Defense with Intelligent,

Accurate, and Digital Technologies

Recent Market Activity

Ushering a New Era of AI-Driven Self-aware Systems, Smart

Weapons Seek to Widen Role in Modern Warfare

Changing Realities of Modern Warfare: A Brief Overview

Market Dynamics

Technical Superiority over Conventional Weaponry Widens Scope &

Span of Smart Weapons

Robust Demand Projected for Smart Weapons over the Coming Years

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

Developed Regions Account for 2/3rd Share of World Smart

Weapons Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed

and Developing Regions (2019 & 2025)

North America Makes Major Contribution to Smart Weapons Market

Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing

Regions

Global Market for Smart Weapons - Geographic Regions Ranked by

% CAGR (Sales) for 2018-2025

Munitions Type and Infrared Technology: Key Segments of Smart

Weapons Market

Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates (%) by Region/

Country for the Years 2018 through 2021



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Changing Face of Warfare Ignites Global Demand for Smart Weapons

Rising R&D Spending and Adoption of Smart Weapons to Drive Market

Smart Weapons Present High-Precision Options for Modern Warfare

Laser Guided Bombs (LGBs)

Satellite-Guided Weapons

Surging Defense & Military Expenditures Worldwide: Cornerstone

for Present & Future Growth

The US & Europe Steer Global Military Spending

Ever-Present Threat to Public Liberty & the Resulting Increase

in Defense Spending for Peace as well as War to Indirectly

Spur Growth in Demand for Smart Weapons: Global Military

Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2014 through 2018

Top Countries with Military Spending in USD Billion: 2019

Escalating Global Arms Race Provides the Perfect Platform for

Market Expansion

Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies to Shape the

Future of Smart Weaponry

AI for Smart Weapons

Growing Significance of AI

Fully-Autonomous Smart Weapons on Battlefield

Successful Deployments of Smart Bombs Drive Robust Demand

Precision Guided Munitions Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Demand for Airborne and Surface-to-Air Missile Systems Gain

Momentum

Imaging Infrared Technology Finds Favor in IR Missile Guidance

Satellite Guidance Emerge as the Preferred Medium of Land

Attack Cruise Missile Guidance

Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Set to Transform Electronic Warfare

Sensor Fuzed Weapons to Substitute Unguided Cluster Bombs,

Bodes Well for Market Adoption

Sensor Fuzed Weapons: From Undiscriminating Weapons to Highly

Discriminating and Effective Systems

Smart Gun & Personalized Gun Technologies Offering Higher

Accuracy and Safety to Become Mainstream

Directed Energy Weapons to Witness Growth in Demand

Technological Innovations & Advancements Maintain Robust Momentum

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

Leveraging Existing Designs and Using Low-Cost Materials: An

Apt Solution to the High Cost Concern

Military Cooperation: A Double-Edged Sword?



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Air-to-Ground

Missiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Air-to-Ground Missiles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Surface-to-Air

Missiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Surface-to-Air Missiles

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Directed Energy

Weapons by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy Weapons

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Bombs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Bombs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Sensor Fused

Weapons by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Fused Weapons by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Artillery Munitions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Precision Artillery

Munitions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Infrared by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Infrared by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Laser by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Laser by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Radar by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Radar by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for GPS by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for GPS by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Land by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Land by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Air by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Air by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Naval by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: World 7-Year Perspective for Naval by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles,

Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons,

Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,

Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,

Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,

Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Platform -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air and Naval

for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles,

Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons,

Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,

Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,

Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,

Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air

and Naval for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles,

Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons,

Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,

Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,

Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,

Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air

and Naval for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles,

Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons,

Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,

Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,

Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,

Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air

and Naval for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles,

Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons,

Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,

Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,

Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,

Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 63: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air

and Naval for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles,

Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons,

Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,

Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,

Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,

Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 69: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 70: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air

and Naval for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons

by Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles,

Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons,

Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground

Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons,

Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery

Munitions and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons

by Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,

Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 75: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons

by Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 76: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air

and Naval for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles,

Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons,

Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,

Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,

Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,

Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 81: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 82: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air

and Naval for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles,

Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons,

Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,

Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,

Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared, Laser,

Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by

Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 88: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Platform -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air and Naval for

the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Weapons by Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air

Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused

Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground

Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons,

Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery

Munitions and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Weapons by Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 93: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Weapons by Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons

by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air

and Naval for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Weapons by Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air

Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused

Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground

Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons,

Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery

Munitions and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Weapons by Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,

Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Weapons by Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air

and Naval for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Weapons by Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air

Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused

Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground

Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons,

Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery

Munitions and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Weapons by Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 105: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Weapons by Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 106: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons

by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air

and Naval for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

