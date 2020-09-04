New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Internet Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817921/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion Subscribers by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1 Billion Subscribers, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Mobile Internet market in the U.S. is estimated at 1 Billion Subscribers in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1.3 Billion Subscribers by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 116-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817921/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Internet Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Internet Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Million Subscribers by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Mobile Internet Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States Mobile Internet Market Estimates and
Projections in Million Subscribers: 2020 to 2027
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Mobile Internet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Subscribers: 2020 to 2027
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Mobile Internet: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Million Subscribers for the Period
2020-2027
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Mobile Internet Market Growth Prospects in
Million Subscribers for the Period 2020-2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 7: European Mobile Internet Market Demand Scenario in
Million Subscribers by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European Mobile Internet Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 9: Mobile Internet Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in Million Subscribers for the Period 2020-2027
GERMANY
Table 10: Mobile Internet Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Million Subscribers for the
Period 2020-2027
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Mobile Internet Market Growth Prospects in
Million Subscribers for the Period 2020-2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Internet: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Subscribers for the
Period 2020-2027
SPAIN
Table 13: Spanish Mobile Internet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Subscribers: 2020 to 2027
RUSSIA
Table 14: Russian Mobile Internet Market Estimates and
Projections in Million Subscribers: 2020 to 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 15: Rest of Europe Mobile Internet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Subscribers: 2020-2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 16: Asia-Pacific Mobile Internet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Subscribers by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Asia-Pacific Mobile Internet Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 18: Mobile Internet Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Million Subscribers for the
Period 2020-2027
INDIA
Table 19: Indian Mobile Internet Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Million Subscribers: 2020 to 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 20: Mobile Internet Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Million Subscribers for the
Period 2020-2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 21: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mobile Internet:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Subscribers
for the Period 2020-2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 22: Latin American Mobile Internet Market Trends by
Region/Country in Million Subscribers: 2020-2027
Table 23: Latin American Mobile Internet Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 24: Argentinean Mobile Internet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Subscribers: 2020-2027
BRAZIL
Table 25: Mobile Internet Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in Million Subscribers for the Period 2020-2027
MEXICO
Table 26: Mobile Internet Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Million Subscribers for the
Period 2020-2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 27: Rest of Latin America Mobile Internet Market
Estimates and Projections in Million Subscribers: 2020 to 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 28: The Middle East Mobile Internet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Subscribers by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: The Middle East Mobile Internet Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
IRAN
Table 30: Iranian Market for Mobile Internet: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Million Subscribers for the Period
2020-2027
ISRAEL
Table 31: Israeli Mobile Internet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Subscribers: 2020-2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 32: Saudi Arabian Mobile Internet Market Growth Prospects
in Million Subscribers for the Period 2020-2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 33: Mobile Internet Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Subscribers
for the Period 2020-2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 34: Mobile Internet Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Subscribers for
the Period 2020-2027
AFRICA
Table 35: African Mobile Internet Market Estimates and
Projections in Million Subscribers: 2020 to 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 50
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817921/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: