6 Thousand Megawatts by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 25.7 Thousand Megawatts, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
The Power Boilers market in the U.S. is estimated at 25.7 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 22.7 Thousand Megawatts by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 140-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Power Boilers: Steam Generation Systems for Power Generation at
the Utility Level
Recent Market Activity
Growing Number of Thermal Power Plants with Enhanced
Operational Efficiencies and Reduced Emissions: The
Fundamental Growth Driver
Clean Coal Power Technologies to Drive Global Thermal Power
Generation Sector
Rising Investments in Clean Technology-Based Coal Power Capacities
Need for Attaining Energy Security, Stability, and Independence
while Minimizing Carbon Footprint Drive Adoption
Cleaner Coal Technologies: Need of the Hour in the United States
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Trends in the Global
Energy Sector
Global Energy Trends Summarized
Slower Growth
New Technologies and Fuels to Provide Competitive Advantage
Policies Encourage Clean Energy
Changing Global Power Sector Landscape
Power Sector Innovations: Both Supportive and Disruptive
Cyber Security Become Critical
Global Market Outlook
Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities
China: Growth Engine for the Global Power Boilers Market
Coal Power Continues to Dominate Chinese Power Generation
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Power Boilers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AC Boilers S.p.A. (Italy)
ANDRITZ AG (Austria)
ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH (Austria)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (USA)
Bosch Industriekessel GmbH (Germany)
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)
Cannon Far East (China)
China Western Power Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)
Cleaver-Brooks, Inc. (USA)
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., (South Korea)
Doosan Lentjes GmbH (Germany)
GE Power (USA)
Wuhan Boiler Co., Ltd. (China)
Hangzhou Boiler Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Harbin Electric Corporation Co., Ltd (China)
Harbin Boiler Company Limited (China)
IHI Corporation (Japan)
John Wood Group PLC (UK)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)
LOINTEK (Spain)
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) (Japan)
Miura Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Outotec Oyj (Finland)
Shanghai SMEC Enterprise Co., Ltd. (China)
Sichuan Dongfang Boiler Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Sumitomo SHI FW (Japan)
Taishan Group Tai’an Boao International Trade Co., Ltd. (China)
Takuma Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Thermax Limited (India)
Danstoker A/S (Denmark)
Valmet Oyj (Finland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Steady Proliferation of Smart Power Boilers Featuring NOx
Reduction, Fuel Flexibility, and Improved Operational
Efficiency Drives Market Growth
Power Generation Facilities of the Future to be ’Connected’ for
Greater Operational Efficiencies
Boiler Optimization: Enhancing Operating Efficiency during
Power Generation
Market Maturity Encourages Vendors to Focus on Integrated
Optimization Offerings
Hybrid Optimization Technologies: A Potential Game Changer
Snapshot of Select Advanced Technologies Used for Boiler
Optimization
Novel Smart Technology to Monitor Boiler Water Level
The Urgent Need for Retrofitting to Make Legacy Boilers Future
-Ready Drives Market Demand for New-Age Boiler Systems and
Solutions
Fully Metered System or Parallel Positioning
VFDS & O2 TRIM
Tradeoffs
Low NOx Burners
Liquid Wood
Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Rise in Power
Generation Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Growth
Boiler Demand Benefits from Continued Dominance of Coal-Fired
Power Generation despite Rising Interest in Renewable Sources
Declining Production Cost of Coal-Fired Power Generation Bodes
Well for the Market
Despite Coal-Fired Thermal Power Dominance,Several Issues
Hamper Market Prospects for Boilers
Inherent Benefits of High Efficiency, Low Costs, and Lower
Carbon Footprint Drive Demand for Circulating Fluidized Bed
Boilers
Benefits of CFB Boiler Technology
Utilities Embrace CFB Technology for Fuel Flexibility
Transition towards Flexible Solid Fuels
Advantages of CFB over PC Boilers
CFB Technology’s Place in the Global Renewables Landscape
CFB Option Provides Optimal Value
Asia-Pacific: The CFB Boiler Market with the Highest Growth
Potential
Need to Enhance Efficiency Levels of Thermal Power Plants Drive
Demand for Waste Heat Boilers
Ongoing Shift to Renewable Energy Sources Rubs Off Sheen of
Fossil Fuel Power
Technology Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Testing Coal Plant Boiler
Combustion
Drones for Safer Visual Assessment of Boilers
New Advanced Green Boiler Technology by PARAT Halvorsen
ABB Ability: Enabling Utilities to Monitor Power Plants Remotely
Sophisticated HRSG and Boiler Designs
Advanced PFBC (A-PFBC)
Integrated Coal Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC)
Supercritical Technology
Aging Power Boiler Units Provide Revenue-Generation
Opportunities for MRO Service Providers
Growing Demand for Biomass as an Energy Source in Utility Boilers
The Important Role of Energy Conservation in Boilers
Feed Water Preheating using Economizer
Stack Temperature
Combustion Air Preheat
Incomplete Combustion
Excess Air Control
Automatic Blowdown Control
Heat Loss Due to Convection and Radiation
Lowering of Soot Losses and Scaling
Proper Boiler Scheduling
Impact of Boiler Loading on Efficiency
Variable Speed Control
Lowering Boiler Steam Pressure
Boiler Replacement
Developing Economies to Drive Current and Future Market Growth
Liberalization and Privatization in Developing Countries Offer
Significant Growth Opportunities
Exponential Increase in Global Population & Urbanization Rate:A
Mega Trend Benefiting Market Prospects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Power Boilers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Megawatts by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Power Boilers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
Megawatts by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Power Boilers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Power Boilers Market Estimates and
Projections in Megawatts: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Power Boilers Market in the United States: A Historic
Review in Megawatts for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Power Boilers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Megawatts: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Power Boilers Historic Market Review in
Megawatts: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Power Boilers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Megawatts for the Period 2020-2027
Table 9: Power Boilers Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in Megawatts for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Power Boilers Market Growth Prospects in
Megawatts for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Power Boilers Historic Market Analysis in China in
Megawatts: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Power Boilers Market Demand Scenario in
Megawatts by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Power Boilers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Megawatts by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 14: European Power Boilers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Power Boilers Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in Megawatts for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Power Boilers Historic Market Scenario in
Megawatts: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Power Boilers Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Megawatts for the Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Power Boilers Historic Market Analysis in
Megawatts: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Power Boilers Market Growth Prospects in
Megawatts for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Power Boilers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
Megawatts: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Power Boilers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Megawatts for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Power Boilers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in Megawatts for the Period 2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Power Boilers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Megawatts: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Power Boilers Historic Market Review in
Megawatts: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Power Boilers Market Estimates and
Projections in Megawatts: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Power Boilers Market in Russia: A Historic Review in
Megawatts for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Power Boilers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Megawatts: 2020-2027
Table 28: Power Boilers Market in Rest of Europe in Megawatts:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Power Boilers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Megawatts by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Power Boilers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in Megawatts by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Power Boilers Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Power Boilers Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Megawatts for the Period
2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Power Boilers Historic Market Analysis in
Megawatts: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Power Boilers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Megawatts: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Power Boilers Historic Market Review in
Megawatts: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Power Boilers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Megawatts for the Period
2018-2027
Table 37: South Korean Power Boilers Historic Market Analysis
in Megawatts: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Boilers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Megawatts for the Period
2020-2027
Table 39: Power Boilers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in Megawatts for the Period 2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Power Boilers Market Trends by
Region/Country in Megawatts: 2020-2027
Table 41: Power Boilers Market in Latin America in Megawatts by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Power Boilers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Power Boilers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Megawatts: 2020-2027
Table 44: Power Boilers Market in Argentina in Megawatts:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Power Boilers Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in Megawatts for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Power Boilers Historic Market Scenario in
Megawatts: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Power Boilers Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Megawatts for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Power Boilers Historic Market Analysis in
Megawatts: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Power Boilers Market Estimates
and Projections in Megawatts: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Power Boilers Market in Rest of Latin America:
A Historic Review in Megawatts for 2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Power Boilers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Megawatts by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 52: Power Boilers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Megawatts: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Power Boilers Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Power Boilers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Megawatts for the Period 2020-2027
Table 55: Power Boilers Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in Megawatts for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Power Boilers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Megawatts: 2020-2027
Table 57: Power Boilers Market in Israel in Megawatts:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Power Boilers Market Growth Prospects
in Megawatts for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Power Boilers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in Megawatts: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Power Boilers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Megawatts for the
Period 2018-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Power Boilers Historic Market
Analysis in Megawatts: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Power Boilers Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Megawatts for the Period
2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Power Boilers Historic Market
Analysis in Megawatts: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Power Boilers Market Estimates and
Projections in Megawatts: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Power Boilers Market in Africa: A Historic Review in
Megawatts for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
