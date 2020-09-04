New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621744/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.2% over the period 2020-2027. External Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plug-in Cards & Boards segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $379.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware market in the U.S. is estimated at US$379.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$405.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 224-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Data Acquisition (DAQ): An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Healthy Growth Projected over the Coming Years for DAQ Hardware
Market
Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors
Developing Nations: Hot Spots for Future Market Growth
Wide Addressable Market Keeps Growth Momentum Intact
Key Applications of DAQ by Category: A Snapshot
Technology Advancements & Product Improvements Spur Adoption
Select Recently Launched DAQ Hardware Solutions: A Snapshot
Favorable Macro Trends to Aid Market Expansion
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ADInstruments Ltd. (New Zealand)
AMETEK, Inc. (USA)
Campbell Scientific, Inc. (USA)
DATAQ Instruments, Inc. (USA)
Fortive Corp. (USA)
General Electric Company (USA)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Mantracourt Electronics Ltd. (UK)
Measurement Computing Corp. (USA)
National Instruments Corporation (USA)
PRUFTECHNIK Dieter Busch AG (Germany)
Spectris Plc (UK)
HBM Test and Measurement (Germany)
Red Lion Controls, Inc. (USA)
Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
External DAQ Devices: Largest & Fastest Growing Category
Standalone Systems Facilitate Flexible & Convenient DAQ
Plug-in Cards Continue to Grab Attention
High-Speed DAQ Systems Proliferate the Market
Typical DAQ Card Vs. High-Speed DAQ Card: Brief Comparison
Ethernet DAQ Makes Rapid Progress
USB DAQ Gains Traction with Ease-of-Use & Flexibility Features
LXI Set to Emerge as Preferred Bus Architecture for DAQ
PCI Remains Major DAQ Bus Technology
PXI for High Performance DAQ Applications
VXI DAQ for Automated Test Measurements
Wireless DAQ: The Ongoing Trend
Smartphones & Tablet PCs Drive Momentum in Wireless DAQ
Multi-Functional & Robust DAQ Systems Grab Market Attention
Board Size Reduction Leads to Higher Speed
Declining Prices and Improving Performance of ADCs
DAQ Systems with FPGA Capability
Legacy Systems Co-exist with New Systems
DAQ Software Influences Hardware Selection
The ’Web’ Affects Market Dynamics
KEY END-USE MARKET TRENDS
Industrial Manufacturing Sector: Primary Revenue Contributor to
DAQ Systems
Key Applications for DAQ in Manufacturing Facilities
High Thrust on Industrial Automation Creates Fertile Environment
Emerging IIoT to Widen the Scope & Span of DAQ
Proliferation of M2M Technologies Bodes Well for DAQ Market
DAQ Hardware Gears Up for Industry 4.0
A Glimpse of First, Second, Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions
DAQ Assumes Critical Importance in Automotives
Testing & Measurement Made Easier with DAQ in Aerospace &
Defense Applications
DAQ Systems to Study ELT Performance Improvement
DAQ for Launch Vehicles & Other Space Applications
DAQ Seeks Bigger Role in the Sprawling Oil & Gas Sector
Investments on DAQ Continue to Soar in Power Sector
DAQ Gathers Steam in Life Sciences Research
DAQ Seeks to Establish its Role in Diagnosis & Therapy
Applications
Robust Opportunities in Water Resources, Environment/Climate &
Agriculture Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: External Devices (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: External Devices (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: External Devices (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Plug-in Cards & Boards (Product Segment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Plug-in Cards & Boards (Product Segment) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Plug-in Cards & Boards (Product Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 11: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in the United
States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 12: United States Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 15: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 17: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 20: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 26: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in France by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: French Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Data Acquisition (DAQ)
Hardware: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 41: Spanish Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 42: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 44: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in Russia by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 45: Russian Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 47: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 50: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: Australian Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 59: Indian Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 60: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Data Acquisition
(DAQ) Hardware: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 68: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 74: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in Argentina
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in Brazil by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Mexican Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in Rest of
Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: The Middle East Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware
Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 90: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment
for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Iranian Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 95: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in Israel in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 102: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 107: Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market in Africa by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 108: African Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 86
