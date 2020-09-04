New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Load Cells Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621725/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $499 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.9% CAGR



The Load Cells market in the U.S. is estimated at US$499 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$373.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Flintec Inc.

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH

Interface, Inc.

KeLi Sensing Technology (Ningbo) Co., LTD.

National Scale Technology

Novatech Measurements Ltd.

PCB Piezotronics, Inc.

Rice Lake Weighing Systems

Thames Side Sensors Ltd.

Yamato Scale Co., Ltd.

Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments Co, Ltd. (ZEMIC)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621725/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Load Cell Technology

An Overview

Benefits

Things that Need Special Attention

Weighing Technology

A Comparative Study with Coriolis Mass Flowmeters

Load Cells Vs Coriolis Mass Flowmeters: A Comparative Analysis

Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growth for Weighing

Systems and Load Cells Industry

Rising Investments on Industrial Automation Technologies Builds

Conducive Environment for Market Growth

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Load Cells Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Flintec Inc. (USA)

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. (USA)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (Germany)

Interface, Inc. (USA)

KeLi Sensing Technology (Ningbo) Co., LTD. (China)

National Scale Technology (USA)

Novatech Measurements Limited (UK)

PCB Piezotronics, Inc. (USA)

Rice Lake Weighing Systems (USA)

Thames Side Sensors Limited (UK)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (USA)

Yamato Scale Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments Co, Ltd (ZEMIC) (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Product Innovations Keep Market Momentum Intact

New Enclosure Designs Proliferate the Market

A Snapshot of Select IP Ratings for Load Cell Enclosures

Proportion of Various Non-Ferrous Elements in 304 Stainless Steel

Select Innovative Applications of Load Cells

A Review of Recent Product Innovations

Load Cells with Hermetical Sealing Come to Fore

Demand for Environmentally Protected Load Cells Remains Intact

in Dry Applications

USB Load Cells Make a Cut

Hydrostatic Load Cells Exhibit Steady Progress

Digital Load Cells Gain Prominence in Specialized Applications

Tension and Compression Load Cells Find Adoption in Load

Monitoring Applications

Compression Load Cells - Key to Industrial Automation Systems

Hazardous Area Load Cells: The New Flavor

Select Hazardous Elements in Industrial Environments: A Snapshot

Load Cells Featuring Extended Overload Protection Grab Market

Attention

Wireless Technology for Load Cells: An Emerging Trend

Load Cells Integrated with Advanced Software Make their Way

Third Party Software Solutions Aim to Penetrate the Market

Replacement Demand Widens Market Prospects

Load Cells: Vital Component in Batch Applications

Investments on Load Cells Remain High in Chemical Sector

Construction Materials Manufacturers Depend on Load Cells for

Weighing Needs

Metal Industries Rely on Load Cells to Streamline Production Cycle

Load Cells Sense Potential Opportunities in On-Board Weighing

Systems

Automotive Manufacturers Prioritize Load Cells for Assembly

Efficiency

Key Applications for Load Cells in Automotive Manufacture and

Assembly: A Snapshot

Upward Trajectory in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand

Mining Sector: A Major Consumer of Load Cells

High Tide in Logistics Industries Enthuses Load Cells Market

Expanding Role of Weighing Systems in Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing Bodes Well for Market Growth

Automation and Miniaturization Open New Medical Device

Applications

Load Cells Gain Precedence in Textile Sector

Pulp and Paper Manufacturers Aim to Leverage Proficiency of

Load Cells

Tobacco Companies Invest on Load Cells to Augment Process

Efficiency

Load Cells Improve Performance of Motorsport Vehicles



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Load Cells Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Load Cells Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Load Cells Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Load Cells Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Load Cells Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Load Cells Market in the United States: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Load Cells Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Load Cells Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Load Cells: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 9: Load Cells Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Load Cells Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Load Cells Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Load Cells Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

(in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Load Cells Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Load Cells Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 14: European Load Cells Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Load Cells Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Load Cells Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Load Cells Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 18: German Load Cells Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Load Cells Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Load Cells Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Load Cells: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 22: Load Cells Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Load Cells Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 24: Load Cells Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Load Cells Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Asia-Pacific Load Cells Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Load Cells Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Rest of World Load Cells Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 122

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621725/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001