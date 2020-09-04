New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oilfield Communications Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591557/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.2% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $977.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Oilfield Communications market in the U.S. is estimated at US$977.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 143-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Ceragon Networks Ltd. Halliburton

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Hughes Network Systems LLC

Inmarsat plc

ITC Global

Redline Communications Group

RigNet, Inc.

Weatherford International







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591557/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Oilfield Communications - A Critical Part ofOil & Gas Industry

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

Communication Providers Focus on ExpandingGeographic Reach

Volatile Oil Prices Lay Emphasis on Importanceof Effective

Communications

Communication Solutions and Servicesin Upstream Sector

Preferred Technologies in Oil & Gas Explorationand Production

Global Market for VSAT

Global Competitor Market Shares

Oilfield Communications Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (USA)

Halliburton (USA)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Hughes Network Systems LLC (USA)

Inmarsat plc (UK)

ITC Global (USA)

Oz Oil and Gas, Inc. (USA)

Redline Communications Group (Canada)

RigNet, Inc. (USA)

SpeedCast International Limited (Australia)

Weatherford International Ltd. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Industrial IoT in the Oil & GasSector

Cloud Hosting Gains Traction in Oil and Gas Industry

Unified Collaboration Grows in Demand

Rise in Popularity of Wireless Networksin the Oil & Gas Sector

Subsea Fiber-Optic Networks Find New Opportunities

Rise in Acceptance of M2M Appsin the Oil & Gas Sector

Need for Integrated Safety Solutions Drives theAdoption of

SCADA in the Oil & Gas Sector

Applications for SCADA in the Oil & Gas Sector

IP SCADA Gains Popularity in the Oil & Gas Sector

Video Surveillance - A Critical Need

Big Data Analysis Gains Significance

Growing Demand for LTE Technology in OilfieldOperations

Visualization of Production Processes

Security Monitoring

Growth in Digital Oilfields Drives the Need forAdvanced

Communication Technologies

Rise in Deployment of Onshore Oilfield ProductionCommunications

Solutions

Rise in Deployment of High Throughput SatelliteSolutions

Technology Advancements Drive Growth

Deep Water Drilling Opens New Opportunities

Shale Gas Exploration and Production DriveAdoption of Oilfield

Communications



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Oilfield Communications Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Oilfield Communications Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Solutions (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Solutions (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Services (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Services (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Oilfield Communications Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: United States Oilfield Communications Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: United States Oilfield Communications Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 9: Canadian Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Oilfield Communications Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 11: Japanese Market for Oilfield Communications: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 12: Japanese Oilfield Communications Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 13: Chinese Oilfield Communications Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 14: Chinese Oilfield Communications Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Oilfield Communications Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: European Oilfield Communications Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 16: European Oilfield Communications Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: European Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 18: European Oilfield Communications Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 19: Oilfield Communications Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 20: French Oilfield Communications Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 21: Oilfield Communications Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: German Oilfield Communications Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 23: Italian Oilfield Communications Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 24: Italian Oilfield Communications Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Oilfield Communications:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: United Kingdom Oilfield Communications Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 27: Spanish Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Oilfield Communications Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 29: Russian Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Russian Oilfield Communications Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 31: Rest of Europe Oilfield Communications Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 32: Rest of Europe Oilfield Communications Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 33: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Communications Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 34: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Communications Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: Oilfield Communications Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 36: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Communications Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 37: Oilfield Communications Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Australian Oilfield Communications Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 39: Indian Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 40: Oilfield Communications Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 41: Oilfield Communications Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: Oilfield Communications Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Oilfield

Communications: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oilfield Communications Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 45: Latin American Oilfield Communications Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 46: Latin American Oilfield Communications Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 47: Latin American Oilfield Communications Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Latin American Oilfield Communications Marketby Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 49: Argentinean Oilfield Communications Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Argentinean Oilfield Communications Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 51: Oilfield Communications Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 52: Brazilian Oilfield Communications Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 53: Oilfield Communications Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 54: Mexican Oilfield Communications Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 55: Rest of Latin America Oilfield Communications Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Rest of Latin America Oilfield Communications Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 57: The Middle East Oilfield Communications Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025



Table 58: The Middle East Oilfield Communications Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 59: The Middle East Oilfield Communications Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 60: Oilfield Communications Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2020 and 2027



IRAN

Table 61: Iranian Market for Oilfield Communications: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Iranian Oilfield Communications Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 63: Israeli Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 64: Israeli Oilfield Communications Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 65: Saudi Arabian Oilfield Communications Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 66: Saudi Arabian Oilfield Communications Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 67: Oilfield Communications Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Oilfield Communications Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 69: Oilfield Communications Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 70: Rest of Middle East Oilfield Communications Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 71: African Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 72: African Oilfield Communications Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591557/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001