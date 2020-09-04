The Icelandic Parliament has today approved a 90% government guarantee for a credit facility for up to USD 120 million to Icelandair Group. The credit facility may only be used towards the Company’s flight operations to and from Iceland and will be conditioned upon a successful share offering along with final documentation.

