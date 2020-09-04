New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Belt Drives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485932/?utm_source=GNW

Power transmission by belt drive is the most common engineering design in power trains supported by numerous benefits they offer such as simple & less complex in design & are economical in terms of cost; eliminates the need for parallel shafts in the engineering design & offers reasonable jam protection; reduced noise & vibration, and higher machinery life as a result of the efficient shock absorption; requires no lubrication & therefore entails less maintenance; high power transmission efficiency at 95% to 98%. The growing focus of manufacturing plants on enhancing energy efficiency is spurring interest in premium belt drives such as synchronous belts drives, marking the market’s slow migration away from the standard V-belts. Other major trends in the market include focus on easy maintenance and the ensuing preference for belt drives over chain drives in the food processing sector; strong demand for continuously variable transmission (CVT) technology which epitomizes a belt and pulley system instead of a traditional physical gear architecture and the resulting opening up of opportunity in the automotive sector; mechanization of agriculture, strong demand for combines and harvesters and a parallel increase in opportunities for agriculture belt drives; rising preference for belt drive drilling rigs against the backdrop of recovering oil prices after a prolonged period of slump and the resulting improvement in investments in oil & gas exploration; improvement in trade and retail including e-commerce and the resulting robust investments in warehouse management systems including materials handling equipment.



Automation and industry 4. 0 is also expected to accelerate deployments of belt & pulley systems and conveyors with advanced features such as IoT-compatible units with AI and ML features, among others. Also referred to as the fourth industrial revolution, Industry 4. 0 draws together the Internet of Things (IoT), the Internet of Services (IoS), and Cyber-Physical Systems in industrial environments to facilitate implementation of a highly innovative and high-tech manufacturing model. Industry 4. 0 places high thrust on communication and cooperation of cyber-physical systems with humans and among themselves in real-time, over the IoT network, with IoS playing the role of an inter-connecting platform for delivering internal as well as cross-organizational services to participants across the organization value chain. Production line management forms the very important aspect and ranks among the core modules in implementation of Industry 4. 0 strategy. Rapidly evolving role of Industry 4. 0 in modern ’Smart Factory’ environments is therefore poised to augment the market prospects for conveyors and belt & pulley systems made in advanced designs. IoT enabled conveyors and belt & pulley systems typically aid industrial enterprises in remote monitoring, failed part identification, bar code tracking, and predictive maintenance of the system and the process. Leveraging the IIoT-enabled conveyor systems featuring sensor nodes, voltage sensor, temperature sensor, and vibration sensor, will enable enterprises to augment their operations in a seamless manner. Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by factors such as healthy economic growth; rapid industrialization; expanding manufacturing base against the backdrop of the region’s emergence as the global manufacturing hub; robust consumption of processed food, industrialization of food production and increased opportunities for belt drives in food processing equipment; recovering construction activity, increased sales of construction equipment, and expanding opportunity for belt drive systems in power transmission component manufacturing. Other emerging markets also in the spotlight for their growth potential include Latin America and the Middle East.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485932/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Belt Drives

Belt Drives: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets

World Belt Drives Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Belt Drives Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR

(Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe and Japan

Relatively Stable Economic Environment Favors Market Expansion

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Leading Players in the World Belt Drives Market

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Arntz Optibelt Group (Germany)

Colmant Cuvelier RPS S.A.S. (France)

ContiTech AG (Germany)

Dayco Products, LLC (USA)

Gates Corporation (USA)

Michelin (France)

Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. (Japan)

Regina Catene Calibrate Spa (Italy)

The Timken Company (USA)

Tsubakimoto Chain Co. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Critical Importance of Mechanical Belts & Pulleys in Power

Transmission Applications: Cornerstone for Present & Future

Growth of Belt Drives Market

Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation Creates Fertile

Environment

Belt Drives Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0 Environments

Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Belt Drives Grab the Limelight Amid Growing Relevance of Energy

Efficiency

Strong Demand for Conveyor Equipment Promotes Demand

World Conveying Equipment Market Revenues (in %) by Segment: 2019

Industrial Machinery Sector Offers Robust Opportunities for

Belt Drives Market

Industrial Production Estimates in Select Countries (in US$

Billion) as of January 2020

Material Handling Equipment: Prominent End-Use Vertical

Material Handling Equipment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Billion: 2018-2025

Material Handling Equipment Market Share across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2019

Agriculture Machinery Emerges as Fastest Growing End-Use Segment

Mining Industry Remains a Major Revenue Contributor

Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Belt Drives Gain Traction in Oil & Gas Sector

Global Energy Demand by Source (2010, 2020 & 2040): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Demand for Oil, Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Hydro,

and Renewables

Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type

of Company for the Period 2017-2019

Global Oil & Gas Demand (in Million Tons of Oil Equivalent):

2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, & 2035

Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity Spurs Demand

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (TWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Novel Opportunities Identified in Food & Beverage Industry

Timing Belts Emerge as Ideal Solution for Food Industry

Sophisticated Belt Drives Step In to Address the Dynamic

Requirements of Modern Automotive Vehicles

Focus on Fuel Efficiency Promotes Interest in Automotive Belt

Drives

CVT Technology Poised to Accelerate Adoption of Belt Drives

World Market for Continuously Variable Transmission Systems:

( 2015-2018): Breakdown of Light Vehicles Factory Fitted with

CVT Units (in Thousand Units) by Region

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the

Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Growing Focus on Hybrid Vehicles Seeks Further Improvements in

Belt Drive Technology

Replacement Demand Enthuses Automotive Belt Drives Market

Global Vehicles in Operation (2015-Historic): Number of

Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) and Motorization Rates for

Select Countries

eBikes & Bicycles: Emerging Vertical for Belt Drives

Technology Advances to Spur Growth Momentum

3D Printing Technology Transforming Pulley and Belt Design

Applications Drive Innovation in Pulley and Belt Functionality

Metal Belts on the Rise

New Materials to Drive Opportunities for Timing Belts



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Belt Drives by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Material Handling by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Industrial Machinery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Machinery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Mining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

The United States: Major Market for Belt Drives

Market Analytics

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

China: Lucrative Market

Market Analytics

Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: China Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Europe: A Highly Mature Market for Belt Drives

Complete Belt Drive Solutions: A Respite

Europe a Hub for Machinery Production

Food & Beverage Industry Extends a Stable Market Opportunity

Market Analytics

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Belt Drives by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: France Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: UK Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Spain Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Russia Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Belt

Drives by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery,

Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Belt

Drives by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Belt Drives by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Belt

Drives by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery,

Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives

by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery,

Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Australia Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 67: India Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: India Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: India 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives

by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery,

Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: South Korea Historic Review for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Belt Drives by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial

Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Belt Drives

by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery,

Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Belt

Drives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Belt

Drives by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Belt Drives by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Belt

Drives by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery,

Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives

by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery,

Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Argentina Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Brazil Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Mexico Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Belt Drives by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial

Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 92: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Belt Drives

by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery,

Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 93: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Belt

Drives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives

by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest

of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Belt Drives by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives

by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery,

Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Iran Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Israel Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Belt

Drives by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery,

Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: UAE Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 111: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Belt Drives by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial

Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Belt Drives

by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery,

Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 114: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Belt

Drives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AFRICA



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485932/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001