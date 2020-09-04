New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laboratory Reagents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485931/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Molecular Biology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$13.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biochemistry (IVD) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
The Laboratory Reagents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Cell/Tissue Culture Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR
In the global Cell/Tissue Culture segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 259-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Laboratory Reagents: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Growing Life Sciences R&D and Healthcare Spending Creates
Conducive Environment for Laboratory Reagents
Upward Trajectory in Med Tech Sector Generates Parallel
Opportunities
Developed Regions to Remain as Major Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions: Hotspots for Future Growth
Stable Economic Scenario to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the
Near Term
Global Competitor Market Shares
Laboratory Reagents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Diseases Pushes
Demand for Laboratory Reagents
Emphasis on Advanced Disease Diagnosis Methods Underpins Volume
Growth
Expanding Role of Contract Manufacturing Bodes Well for Market
Growth
Reagents Assume Critical Importance in Molecular Biology Processes
Antibodies: Therapies of Future
PCR Reagents Benefit from Growing Popularity of PCR Technologies
Uptrend in Gene Expression Analysis Steers Momentum for Gene
Expression Reagents
Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies Steer Demand for Highly
Pure Reagents
Expanding Use Case for Cytokine & Chemokine Immunoassay Reagents
Increased Opportunities for Carbohydrate Analysis Reagents
Growing Use of Immunohistochemistry Creates High-Potential
Opportunities
Concerns over Environmental Issues Spur Demand for
Environmental Testing Reagents
Cell Culture and Tissue Culture: A Key Area for Laboratory
Reagents
Factors Fuelling Demand for Cell Culture and Tissue Culture
Reagents
Chromatography Reagents Demonstrate Steady Growth
Electrophoresis Reagents Set to Make Bigger Gains
Separation & Purification Products: Important in Academic &
Industrial Research
Reagents Market Gears Up for PoC Tests
Liquid-Stable Reagent Formulations Gain Prominence
Complex Reagents Seek Opportunities in Multiplex Assays
Market Sees Significant Shift in Demand Patterns
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 160
