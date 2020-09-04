New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laboratory Reagents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485931/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Molecular Biology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$13.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biochemistry (IVD) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Laboratory Reagents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Cell/Tissue Culture Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR



In the global Cell/Tissue Culture segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 259-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

A.G. Scientific Inc.

Abbott Diagnostics

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter Inc.

bioMérieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exalpha Biologicals Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Lonza Biologics Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Meridian Life Science Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

R&D Systems

SDIX LLC

Shimadzu Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Laboratory Reagents: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Growing Life Sciences R&D and Healthcare Spending Creates

Conducive Environment for Laboratory Reagents

Upward Trajectory in Med Tech Sector Generates Parallel

Opportunities

Developed Regions to Remain as Major Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions: Hotspots for Future Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the

Near Term

Global Competitor Market Shares

Laboratory Reagents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Diseases Pushes

Demand for Laboratory Reagents

Emphasis on Advanced Disease Diagnosis Methods Underpins Volume

Growth

Expanding Role of Contract Manufacturing Bodes Well for Market

Growth

Reagents Assume Critical Importance in Molecular Biology Processes

Antibodies: Therapies of Future

PCR Reagents Benefit from Growing Popularity of PCR Technologies

Uptrend in Gene Expression Analysis Steers Momentum for Gene

Expression Reagents

Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies Steer Demand for Highly

Pure Reagents

Expanding Use Case for Cytokine & Chemokine Immunoassay Reagents

Increased Opportunities for Carbohydrate Analysis Reagents

Growing Use of Immunohistochemistry Creates High-Potential

Opportunities

Concerns over Environmental Issues Spur Demand for

Environmental Testing Reagents

Cell Culture and Tissue Culture: A Key Area for Laboratory

Reagents

Factors Fuelling Demand for Cell Culture and Tissue Culture

Reagents

Chromatography Reagents Demonstrate Steady Growth

Electrophoresis Reagents Set to Make Bigger Gains

Separation & Purification Products: Important in Academic &

Industrial Research

Reagents Market Gears Up for PoC Tests

Liquid-Stable Reagent Formulations Gain Prominence

Complex Reagents Seek Opportunities in Multiplex Assays

Market Sees Significant Shift in Demand Patterns



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Laboratory Reagents Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Laboratory Reagents Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Laboratory Reagents Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Molecular Biology (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Molecular Biology (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Molecular Biology (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Biochemistry (IVD) (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Biochemistry (IVD) (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Biochemistry (IVD) (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Cell/Tissue Culture (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Cell/Tissue Culture (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Cell/Tissue Culture (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Carbohydrate Analysis (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Carbohydrate Analysis (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Carbohydrate Analysis (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Cytokine & Chemokine Testing (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 17: Cytokine & Chemokine Testing (Application) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Cytokine & Chemokine Testing (Application)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Immunohistochemistry (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Immunohistochemistry (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Immunohistochemistry (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Environmental Testing (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Environmental Testing (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Environmental Testing (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Laboratory Reagents Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Laboratory Reagents Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Laboratory Reagents Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Laboratory Reagents Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Laboratory Reagents Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Laboratory Reagents Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Laboratory Reagents Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Laboratory Reagents in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Japanese Laboratory Reagents Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: Laboratory Reagents Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Demand for Laboratory Reagents in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Laboratory Reagents Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: Chinese Laboratory Reagents Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Laboratory Reagents Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Laboratory Reagents Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 38: Laboratory Reagents Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 39: European Laboratory Reagents Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: European Laboratory Reagents Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 41: Laboratory Reagents Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: European Laboratory Reagents Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 43: Laboratory Reagents Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 44: French Laboratory Reagents Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: French Laboratory Reagents Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 46: Laboratory Reagents Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: German Laboratory Reagents Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Laboratory Reagents Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 49: Italian Demand for Laboratory Reagents in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Laboratory Reagents Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Italian Laboratory Reagents Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 52: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Laboratory Reagents in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: United Kingdom Laboratory Reagents Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Laboratory Reagents Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Laboratory Reagents Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Laboratory Reagents Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Laboratory Reagents Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Laboratory Reagents Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Reagents Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Reagents Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 61: Rest of World Laboratory Reagents Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Laboratory Reagents Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 63: Rest of World Laboratory Reagents Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 160

