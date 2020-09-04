New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Starch Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485911/?utm_source=GNW

The food processing industry remains the largest established application area supported by increased demand for convenience foods at the back of growing number of working women, higher disposable incomes and preference for easy meal and snack options. In the food industry, starch is a versatile additive valuable in imparting viscosity, stability, creaminess, texture, and mouth feel to food products. "Clean label" revolution underway in the food industry is driving demand for pure and native corn/rice/tapioca/ potato starch at the expense of "modified corn starch". A naturally occurring polymer, starch is also an excellent pharmaceutical excipient given its non-toxic properties. Starch-based adhesives are growing in popularity in industrial packaging applications where they are increasingly being valued for their cost benefits, recyclability, easy solubility and dispersion in water; excellent heat resistance; increased stability and shelf-life. The market also stands to benefit from the massively growing popularity of organic foods and the ensuing demand for organic certified starch; growing concerns over gluten, rise in gluten intolerance and the resulting interest in modified food starch from corn as against wheat starch; increased use of starch and starch derivatives in detergents and textiles as a result of the growing stringency of environmental regulations; significant advancements in starch science; development of innovative starch extraction and modification techniques; emerging new uses of starch and starch derivatives such as in starch-based biodegradable plastics/starch-composite plastics, and starch based binders for metal injection molding. Rising prices of gelatine is throwing the spotlight on starch as an affordable alternative.



Starch-based biodegradable polymers have been gaining prominence in the recent years due mainly to its abundant availability, the relatively low price, and eco-friendly profile, all of which present them as ideal replacements for petrochemical-based polymers. Starch blended biodegradable polymers are formed through the combination of synthetic polymers and are capable of breaking down into various types of natural by-products such as biomass, water, inorganic salts and gases. These polymers combine the physical attributes of polymers and the biodegradable nature of starch. With starch content in the 10-90% range, starch-based polymers are crystalline in nature and are also relatively easy to process. On an industrial scale, starch blended biodegradable polymers are produced through the processing of low-density polyethylene, ethylene acrylic acid copolymer, and starch in a mix of glycerin and water. Since the properties of starch-based polymers are similar to that of low-density polyethylene (LDPE), these are widely used in the production of bags for recycling of organic waste, packaging, hygiene products and in agricultural applications. Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by favorable economic climate, growing population, robust food processing industry, expanding manufacturing sector as a result of shifting of production bases to low cost Asian countries and strong growth of paper mills and packaging sectors in China, India, Russia, and Brazil.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Starch: Integral Ingredient in Food and Non-Food Applications

Outlook

Developing Economies Continue to Fuel Starch Demand

Rising Health Awareness Generates Demand for Starch Products

Production Scenario

Global Starch Production Breakdown in % by Country/Region

World Trade in Starch & Inulin: A Brief Overview

World Starches & Inulin Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of

Export Value by Leading Exporting Countries

World Starches & Inulin Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of

Import Value by Leading Importing Countries

Competition

An Intensely Competitive Marketplace

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

AVEBE (The Netherlands)

BENEO GmbH (Germany)

Cargill, Inc. (USA)

Chemstar Products Company (USA)

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (China)

Grain Processing Corporation (USA)

Ingredion Incorporated (USA)

PT. Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk (Indonesia)

Roquette Frères (France)

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s. (France)

Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)

The Emsland Group (Germany)

Zhucheng Xingmao Corn Developing Co., Ltd. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Clean Label Starches Bodes Well for Functional Native Starches

Food Industry: Dominant Market for Starch

Use of Starch as a Fat Replacer Drives Growth

Resistant Starch Comes into Focus

Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymers: Expanding Applications

Fuel Growth

Starch-based Bioplastics Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Technology

Starch-based Biodegradable Polymers Gain Momentum

Major Suppliers of Starch-Based Biodegradable Polymers

Starch in ?Green? Products

Environmental Issues Widen the Use of Starch in Detergents and

Textiles

Extended Applications Drive Market Gains

Focus Grows on Innovations

Native Starch Market Gains Growth

Modified Starch Market: Food & Beverage Industry Fuels Growth

Food & Beverage Leads the Global Modified Starch Market

Major Markets for Modified Starch Market

Modified Starch Market Receives Boost with Biotechnology

Modified Starches Bring Higher Quality to Paper Industry

Tropical Starch: A Review

Corn Starch: Market Growth Prospects

Cassava Starch: A Leading Tropical Starch Type

Wheat Starch: Rising Needs of Food Industry Bode Well for the

Market

Potato Starch: Food Industry Spurs Opportunities

Global Potato Starch Market by Region (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Production Output

New Applications Emerge for Rice Starch in Pharmaceutical &

Cosmetics Industry

Product Overview

Definition of Starch

Types of Starch

Dry Starches

Native Starch

Modified Starch/Specialty Starch

Other Dry Starches

Liquid Starch Products

Sources of Starch

Maize (Corn)

Cassava

Wheat Starch

Potato Starch

Arrowroot

Canna edulis

White Corn Starch

Yellow Corn

Malanga Starch

Pearl Tapioca

Rice Starch

Sago Starch

Sorghum Starch

Sweet Potato Starch

Taro

Yam Starch

End-Use Profile

A Boon to Non-Food Sector



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Starch by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Starch by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Liquid Starch by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Liquid Starch by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Starch by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Native Dry Starch

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Native Dry Starch by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Native Dry Starch by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Modified Dry

Starch by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Modified Dry Starch by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Modified Dry Starch by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Paper by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Feed by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Feed by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Feed by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Starch Derivatives Market in the US

Modified Starch Market: Food & Beverage Represents the Leading

Application Segment

Modified Starch Market in the US (2019): Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales by Application - Animal Feed, Food & Beverage,

Paper, Pharmaceutical, Textile and Others

ABLE: Modified Starch Market in the US (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales by Product - Cationic Starch, Pre-

gelatinized Starch, Resistant Starch, Starch Esters & Ethers

and Others

Corn Starch Market: The Widely Used Starch Product

HFCS Production Determines Demand for Corn Starch

Biodegradable Plastics Drive Demand for Starch

Demand for Rice Starch Grows

Production Statistics

US Potatoes Production Volume (in ’000 Cwt) for the Years 2010

through 2019

US Corn Production in Million Metric Tons for Years 2010

through 2019

US Wheat Production Volume in Million Bushels for Years 2012-13

through 2018-19

EXIM Statistics

US Exports of Starches (Inulin) (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Export Value by Destination Country

Wheat Starch Market Exports in the US (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Export Value by Country of Destination

Maize (Corn) Starch Exports in the US (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Export Value by Country of Destination

Potato Starch Exports in the US (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Export Value by Country of Destination

Manioc (Cassava) Starch Exports in the US (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Export Value by Country of Destination

US Imports for Starches (Inulin) (2019): Percentage Breakdown

of Import Value by Country of Origin

Wheat Starch Imports in the US (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Import Value by Country of Origin

Maize (Corn) Starch Imports in the US (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin

Potato Starch Imports in the US (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Import Value by Country of Origin

Market Analytics

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Starch by Product

Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch

and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Starch by Product Segment -

Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Product Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid Starch, Native

Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other Product Segments for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Starch by End-Use -

Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Starch by End-Use - Food &

Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Starch by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Paper,

Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Canadian Imports of Starches (Inulin) (2017): Percentage

Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin

EXIM Statistics

Corn Starch Market in China (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Consumption in Modified Starch, Starch Sugar and Others

Canadian Exports of Starches (Inulin) (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Export Value by Destination Country

Canadian Imports of Wheat Starch (2019): Percentage Breakdown

of Import Value by Country of Origin

Canadian Imports of Maize (Corn) Starch (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin

Canadian Exports of Maize (Corn) Starch (2017): Percentage

Breakdown of Export Value by Destination Country

Market Analytics

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Starch by

Product Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified

Dry Starch and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Starch by Product Segment -

Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and

Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid

Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Starch by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Starch by End-Use - Food &

Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Starch by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Paper,

Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Starch by Product

Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch

and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Starch by Product Segment -

Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid

Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Starch by End-Use -

Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Starch by End-Use - Food &

Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Starch by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Paper,

Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Potato Starch Market: An Insight

Starch Sugar Emerges as Alternative to High Cost Edible Sugar

Modified Starch: A High Growth Market

Corn Starch Market in China: An Overview

Cassava Starch Market in China

Market Analytics

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Starch by Product

Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch

and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: China Historic Review for Starch by Product Segment -

Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid

Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Starch by End-Use -

Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: China Historic Review for Starch by End-Use - Food &

Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Starch by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Paper,

Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Production Scenario

Starch Production (in Million Tonnes) in the EU for the Years

2010 through 2018

EU Starch Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Raw Materials

Used in Starch Production

A Peek into the Food Starch Market

Contribution of the European Starch Industry to the Economy and

Environment

Market Analytics

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Starch by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Starch by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Starch by

Product Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified

Dry Starch and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Starch by Product Segment -

Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and

Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid

Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Starch by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Starch by End-Use - Food &

Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Starch by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Paper,

Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Starch by

Product Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified

Dry Starch and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 65: France Historic Review for Starch by Product Segment -

Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and

Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid

Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Starch by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: France Historic Review for Starch by End-Use - Food &

Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Starch by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Paper,

Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Starch by

Product Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified

Dry Starch and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Starch by Product Segment -

Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and

Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid

Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Starch by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Starch by End-Use - Food &

Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Starch by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Paper,

Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Starch by Product

Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch

and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Starch by Product Segment -

Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid

Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Starch by End-Use -

Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Starch by End-Use - Food &

Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Starch by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Paper,

Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Starch by Product

Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch

and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Starch by Product Segment -

Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Product Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid Starch, Native

Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other Product Segments for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Starch by End-Use -

Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Starch by End-Use - Food &

Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Starch by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Paper,

Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Starch by Product

Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch

and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Starch by Product Segment -

Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid

Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Starch by End-Use -

Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Starch by End-Use - Food &

Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Starch by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Paper,

Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Starch by

Product Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified

Dry Starch and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Starch by Product Segment -

Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and

Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid

Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Starch by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Starch by End-Use - Food &

Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Starch by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Paper,

Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Starch

by Product Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified

Dry Starch and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Starch by Product

Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch

and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Starch by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Starch

by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Starch by End-Use -

Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Starch by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Starch by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Starch by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Starch by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets



