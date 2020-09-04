New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Starch Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485911/?utm_source=GNW
The food processing industry remains the largest established application area supported by increased demand for convenience foods at the back of growing number of working women, higher disposable incomes and preference for easy meal and snack options. In the food industry, starch is a versatile additive valuable in imparting viscosity, stability, creaminess, texture, and mouth feel to food products. "Clean label" revolution underway in the food industry is driving demand for pure and native corn/rice/tapioca/ potato starch at the expense of "modified corn starch". A naturally occurring polymer, starch is also an excellent pharmaceutical excipient given its non-toxic properties. Starch-based adhesives are growing in popularity in industrial packaging applications where they are increasingly being valued for their cost benefits, recyclability, easy solubility and dispersion in water; excellent heat resistance; increased stability and shelf-life. The market also stands to benefit from the massively growing popularity of organic foods and the ensuing demand for organic certified starch; growing concerns over gluten, rise in gluten intolerance and the resulting interest in modified food starch from corn as against wheat starch; increased use of starch and starch derivatives in detergents and textiles as a result of the growing stringency of environmental regulations; significant advancements in starch science; development of innovative starch extraction and modification techniques; emerging new uses of starch and starch derivatives such as in starch-based biodegradable plastics/starch-composite plastics, and starch based binders for metal injection molding. Rising prices of gelatine is throwing the spotlight on starch as an affordable alternative.
Starch-based biodegradable polymers have been gaining prominence in the recent years due mainly to its abundant availability, the relatively low price, and eco-friendly profile, all of which present them as ideal replacements for petrochemical-based polymers. Starch blended biodegradable polymers are formed through the combination of synthetic polymers and are capable of breaking down into various types of natural by-products such as biomass, water, inorganic salts and gases. These polymers combine the physical attributes of polymers and the biodegradable nature of starch. With starch content in the 10-90% range, starch-based polymers are crystalline in nature and are also relatively easy to process. On an industrial scale, starch blended biodegradable polymers are produced through the processing of low-density polyethylene, ethylene acrylic acid copolymer, and starch in a mix of glycerin and water. Since the properties of starch-based polymers are similar to that of low-density polyethylene (LDPE), these are widely used in the production of bags for recycling of organic waste, packaging, hygiene products and in agricultural applications. Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by favorable economic climate, growing population, robust food processing industry, expanding manufacturing sector as a result of shifting of production bases to low cost Asian countries and strong growth of paper mills and packaging sectors in China, India, Russia, and Brazil.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Starch: Integral Ingredient in Food and Non-Food Applications
Outlook
Developing Economies Continue to Fuel Starch Demand
Rising Health Awareness Generates Demand for Starch Products
Production Scenario
Global Starch Production Breakdown in % by Country/Region
World Trade in Starch & Inulin: A Brief Overview
World Starches & Inulin Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of
Export Value by Leading Exporting Countries
World Starches & Inulin Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of
Import Value by Leading Importing Countries
Competition
An Intensely Competitive Marketplace
Recent Market Activity
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria)
Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
AVEBE (The Netherlands)
BENEO GmbH (Germany)
Cargill, Inc. (USA)
Chemstar Products Company (USA)
Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (China)
Grain Processing Corporation (USA)
Ingredion Incorporated (USA)
PT. Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk (Indonesia)
Roquette Frères (France)
Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s. (France)
Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)
The Emsland Group (Germany)
Zhucheng Xingmao Corn Developing Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Clean Label Starches Bodes Well for Functional Native Starches
Food Industry: Dominant Market for Starch
Use of Starch as a Fat Replacer Drives Growth
Resistant Starch Comes into Focus
Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymers: Expanding Applications
Fuel Growth
Starch-based Bioplastics Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Technology
Starch-based Biodegradable Polymers Gain Momentum
Major Suppliers of Starch-Based Biodegradable Polymers
Starch in ?Green? Products
Environmental Issues Widen the Use of Starch in Detergents and
Textiles
Extended Applications Drive Market Gains
Focus Grows on Innovations
Native Starch Market Gains Growth
Modified Starch Market: Food & Beverage Industry Fuels Growth
Food & Beverage Leads the Global Modified Starch Market
Major Markets for Modified Starch Market
Modified Starch Market Receives Boost with Biotechnology
Modified Starches Bring Higher Quality to Paper Industry
Tropical Starch: A Review
Corn Starch: Market Growth Prospects
Cassava Starch: A Leading Tropical Starch Type
Wheat Starch: Rising Needs of Food Industry Bode Well for the
Market
Potato Starch: Food Industry Spurs Opportunities
Global Potato Starch Market by Region (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Production Output
New Applications Emerge for Rice Starch in Pharmaceutical &
Cosmetics Industry
Product Overview
Definition of Starch
Types of Starch
Dry Starches
Native Starch
Modified Starch/Specialty Starch
Other Dry Starches
Liquid Starch Products
Sources of Starch
Maize (Corn)
Cassava
Wheat Starch
Potato Starch
Arrowroot
Canna edulis
White Corn Starch
Yellow Corn
Malanga Starch
Pearl Tapioca
Rice Starch
Sago Starch
Sorghum Starch
Sweet Potato Starch
Taro
Yam Starch
End-Use Profile
A Boon to Non-Food Sector
