NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A survey released today by Maru/Blue Public Opinion Research North America finds that despite criticism that the National Hockey League (NHL) initially skated by the protests and boycott rattlings over at the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs, two thirds (64%) of Americans believe NHL has done a good job in its own way to speak out against racism in American society.



The fallout from the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, caused NBA players and teams to threaten a boycott of their season. Both the NBA and professional baseball teams postponed several games to mark the moment, while the NHL was light on recognition and opted to play on. But a public backlash ensued and caused the NHL to suspend some playoff games as the other professional sports leagues had, and after a group of NHL player also held a news conference that emphasized the need for greater racial equality, the NHL shortly thereafter resumed the quest for the Stanley Cup.

The Maru/Blue Public Opinion Poll was conducted among 1,519 random selected American adults between August 28-30 2020 and is considered nationally accurate within +/- 3.5 percentage points. A copy of the full poll findings and methodology can be found here: https://www.marublue.com/american-polls/ athletes-and-protests-america

