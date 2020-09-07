Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on Global Market Insights Inc., report, the Europe amino acid market was estimated at $3.9 billion in 2019 and is slated to exceed $5.9 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2026. The report provides a thorough analysis of the major winning strategies, market estimations as well as size, main investment avenues, competitive scenarios, drivers and opportunities, and wavering industry trends.

Europe amino acid market from pet food is likely to grow with a CAGR of over 4.5% by the end of 2026 owing to increasing concerns on pet health and the rapid adoption of high-quality pet food. Changing consumer perceptions towards animal health and increasing expenditure on pet wellbeing is likely to encourage use. Furthermore, industry players are rapidly experimenting with amino acid solutions in pet food solutions to gain maximum market share by providing unique and high-performance pet food solutions.

The aquaculture segment is likely to grow with a CAGR of over 5% owing to rapid adoption in fish feed applications. The increasing prevalence of seafood borne diseases and rising seafood industry is likely to boost product demand. Amino acid solutions are widely used in manufacturing high-quality aquaculture feed solutions as it improves resistance against diseases such as dropsy, fin rot, and fungal infections. Industry players are rapidly investing in research to manufacture high-quality ingredients for aquaculture industry and investing in marketing to boost product penetration in the Europe amino acid market.

Manufacturers in the European amino acid market are rapidly engaged in research & new product development to maintain quality and stay competitive in the post COVID economy. Industry players are entering long term contracts with suppliers to provide a cost advantage in a competitive and fragmented industry environment. Furthermore, key industry players are opting for strategic and consolidation measures to strengthen their presence in Europe.

Some major findings of the Europe amino acid market report include:

Isoleucine amino acid is likely to grow with CAGR of over 4% by the end of 2026 owing to penetration in supplement manufacturing.

Europe amino acid market is likely to grow owing to increasing demand for protein-rich and easily digestible animal feed solutions.

Increasing competition in the European cosmetic industry and rapid penetration of amino acid-based anti-aging solutions to trigger market share .

. Europe amino acid market from arginine is likely to grow with CAGR of over 5% by the end of 2026 owing to rapid utilization in the pharmaceuticals sector.

Increasing trends on pet adoption and rising demand for high performance packaged food should augment market share.

Increasing demand for swine products in Europe and increasing awareness on the quality of meat products should foster Europe's amino acid market share.

Industry players in Finland, Sweden, and Denmark are rapidly adopting sustainable and performance-enhancing amino acid-based aquaculture feed solutions.

Primary players include Glanbia Nutritionals, Adiesseo France S.A.S, Newtrend Group, Kemin Industries, DSM, Evonik, Novus International, and Archer Daniel Midland (ADM)

Industry players are rapidly investing in new product development in an attempt to capitalize on emerging healthcare trends, thus boosting Europe amino acid market. Manufacturers in Europe amino acid market are rapidly engaged in developing indigenous technology and new product development measures to stay competitive in the industrial sphere.

