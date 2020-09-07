Downing FOUR VCT plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

7 September 2020

Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc (“the Company”) announce allotments of Generalist Shares of 0.1p each (“Generalist Shares”) and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription that opened on 27 February 2020 (“Offers”) as follows:

Date Generalist

Shares Average

issue price

per share Healthcare

Shares Average

issue price

per share 4 September 2020 452,833 66.86p 230,529 72.36p

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 10 September 2020.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows: