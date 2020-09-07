Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
7 September 2020
Issue of Equity
The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc (“the Company”) announce allotments of Generalist Shares of 0.1p each (“Generalist Shares”) and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription that opened on 27 February 2020 (“Offers”) as follows:
|Date
|Generalist
Shares
|Average
issue price
per share
|Healthcare
Shares
|Average
issue price
per share
|4 September 2020
|452,833
|66.86p
|230,529
|72.36p
Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 10 September 2020.
Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:
|
Shares
in issue
|Voting
rights
per share
|
Voting
rights
|DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each
|7,867,247
|232
|1,825,201,304
|DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each
|11,192,136
|375
|4,197,051,000
|Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence each
|45,986,777
|860
|39,548,628,220
|Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each
|18,804,189
|860
|16,171,602,540
|Total voting rights
|61,742,483,064
Downing FOUR VCT plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM