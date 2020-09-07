Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
7 September 2020
Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc (“the Company”) announce allotments of Generalist Shares of 0.1p each (“Generalist Shares”) and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription that opened on 27 February 2020 (“Offers”) as follows:

DateGeneralist
 Shares		Average
 issue price
 per share		 Healthcare
 Shares		Average
 issue price
 per share
4 September 2020452,83366.86p 230,52972.36p

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 10 September 2020.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:

  

Shares
in issue		Voting
 rights
per share		 

Voting
rights
DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each7,867,2472321,825,201,304
DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each11,192,1363754,197,051,000
Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence each45,986,77786039,548,628,220
Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each18,804,18986016,171,602,540
Total voting rights  61,742,483,064