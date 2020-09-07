Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining
7 September 2020
Vast Resources plc
(“Vast” or the “Company”)
Baita Plai Project Production and Operational Cash Flow
Baita Plai General Mine Update
Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to update the market on progress at its Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine “Baita Plai” in Romania.
PROJECT PRODUCTION & ASSOCIATED OPERATIONAL CASHFLOW
With the confirmatory drilling programme of the core area to be mined over the next three years, nearing completion, the completion of the metallurgical testwork program and the finalisation of the Company’s detailed mine planning on site at Baita Plai, the Company is now in a position to give shareholders the Company’s planned development & production schedule as well as an internal operational cashflow based on the plan and these results. This information will form part of the input for the JORC Reserve and Resource report for Baita Plai expected to be released during October 2020.
Photos of the production of concentrate and upgrades will be posted via social media.
Baita Plai development & production plan*:
|tonnes
|metres
|Q3-Q4 2020
|Q1 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q4 2021
|Q1-Q3 2022
|Sept-Dec 20
|Jan-Mar 21
|Apr-Jun 21
|Jul -Sep 21
|Oct-Dec 21
|Jan-Oct 22
|DEVELOPMENT & EQUIPPING
|to/m
|to/m
|to/m
|to/m
|to/m
|to/m
|WASTE BACKFILL METRES
|m
|300
|-
|-
|-
|-
|EQUIPPING METRES
|m
|350
|30
|-
|-
|-
|18 LEVEL - 19 LEVEL DECLINE PROJECT METRES
|m
|80
|190
|120
|215
|330
|565
|UNDERGROUND ORE MINED
|ORE TONNES MINED 18 LEVEL ANTONIO + ANTONIO NORTH
|t
|13,230
|26,210
|33,696
|35,112
|30,964
|18,390
|ORE TONNES MINED 19A LEVEL ANTONIO
|t
|500
|8,488
|103,086
|ORE TONNES MINED 19 LEVEL ANTONIO
|t
|8,993
|TOTAL EXCAVATED ORE
|t
|13,230
|26,210
|33,696
|35,612
|39,452
|130,469
|PROCESSING PLANT
|Tonnes Delivered (Fully Diluted)
|t
|14,116
|27,966
|35,954
|37,998
|41,028
|139,210
|CONCENTRATE TONNES
|Copper
|t
|644
|979
|1,258
|1,330
|1,463
|5,351
|Zinc
|t
|204
|405
|520
|550
|593
|2,008
|Lead
|t
|94
|186
|239
|253
|273
|923
|TOTAL CONC. TONNES
|942
|1,570
|2,018
|2,133
|2,330
|8,282
* This development and production plan has been developed and compiled by Craig Harvey, the COO for Vast Resources PLC and a full-time employee and Director of the Company.
Baita Plai operational cashflow **:
|Q4 2020
|Q1 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q4 2021
|10 mths to Oct 2022
|Oct20-Dec20
|Jan21-Mar21
|Apr21-Jun21
|Jul 21-Sep21
|Oct21-Dec21
|Jan22-Oct22
|USD
|USD
|USD
|USD
|USD
|USD
|NET REVENUE
|1,869,728
|3,553,352
|4,775,665
|5,174,201
|5,516,218
|20,908,811
|Variable direct & indirect costs
|507,322
|972,804
|1,233,866
|1,304,018
|1,334,784
|4,399,452
|Fixed direct & indirect costs
|838,221
|848,410
|956,501
|982,361
|999,581
|3,292,836
|TOTAL COSTS
|1,345,543
|1,821,214
|2,190,366
|2,286,379
|2,334,365
|7,692,288
|SURPLUS / (DEFICIT) BEFORE DEVELOPMENT
|524,185
|1,732,138
|2,585,299
|2,887,822
|3,181,853
|13,216,523
|Development costs
|106,035
|156,441
|227,728
|312,978
|279,923
|434,799
|SURPLUS / (DEFICIT) AFTER DEVELOPMENT
|418,149
|1,575,697
|2,357,571
|2,574,844
|2,901,930
|12,781,724
|Cu tonne equivalents sold @ $6,655/t
|281
|534
|718
|777
|829
|3,142
|Cost / Cu equivalent tonne
|5,167
|3,704
|3,370
|3,343
|3,154
|2,587
|Surplus / (deficit) Cu equivalent tonne
|1,488
|2,951
|3,285
|3,312
|3,501
|4,068
To view the Copper Production Cost & Margin curve chart, please click on the following link: https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/media/28451d26-9ede-4581-82e5-0adc5cfd29d6/large/?v=09062020042500
**These internal cashflow projections have been compiled by the Company and are prepared from the development & production plan using market standard pricing assumptions on sales and the Company’s actual and forecasted operational costs.
GENERAL MINE UPDATE
The Company wishes to advise the market that there has been a safety issue at the railway bridge access point between the mine and the floatation plant that has caused a minor delay of three to four weeks to first sale of concentrate. The Company has already instructed the immediate replacement of this access point to the floatation plant and contractors are already engaged in fabricating an alternative steel structure. The Company has informed its offtake partner of this issue and would like to state to the market that this does not affect the current offtake agreement.
The Company would like to assure shareholders that it has reacted swiftly and decisively in response to this safety issue, and has conducted an audit which has resulted in immediate personnel changes.
The Company also announces that it has already 150 tonnes of prepared copper concentrate that will form part of the first sales to Mercuria which is now expected to be delivered in October.
The Company is further pleased to announce that Craig Harvey, COO & Chief Geologist has now been granted access into Romania from South Africa following a period of extended lockdown due to Covid-19. He will be arriving on site in September to physically manage operations on the ground at Baita Plai.
Andrew Prelea, Chief Executive Officer, Vast Resources PLC, Commented:
“As illustrated in the copper equivalent Cost & Margin curve chart above, following the completion at the end of 2021 of the current underground development down to the next level, Batia Plai is expected to be one of the lowest cost per ton copper producers globally. The low operating costs will ensure Baita Plai remains a viable commercial operation regardless of the potential future commodity market fluctuations.
Qualified Person
The information in this announcement is based on information compiled by Mr Craig Harvey, the Chief Operating Officer for Vast and a full-time employee and Director of the Company. Mr Harvey is a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and of the Geological Society of South Africa, a Recognised Professional Organisation included in a list that is posted on the ASX website from time to time.
Mr Harvey has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the ‘Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves’. Mr Harvey consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
**ENDS**
For further information, visit www.vastplc.com or please contact:
|Vast Resources plc
Andrew Prelea (Chief Executive Officer)
Andrew Hall
|www.vastplc.com
+44 (0) 20 7846 0974
|Beaumont Cornish - Financial & Nominated Adviser
Roland Cornish
James Biddle
|www.beaumontcornish.com
+44 (0) 020 7628 3396
|SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP – Joint Broker
Richard Morrison
Caroline Rowe
|www.spangel.co.uk
+44 (0) 20 3470 0470
|Axis Capital Markets Limited – Joint Broker
Richard Hutchison
|www.axcap247.com
+44 (0) 20 3206 0320
|Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe
Megan Ray
|www.blytheweigh.com
+44 (0) 20 7138 3204
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”).
