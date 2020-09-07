Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on Global Market Insights Inc., report, the Europe Air to Water Heat Pump Market was estimated at $2.5 billion in 2019 and is slated to exceed $3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2026. The report provides a thorough analysis of the major winning strategies, market estimations as well as size, main investment avenues, competitive scenarios, drivers and opportunities, and wavering industry trends.

Increasing investments in residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure coupled with the growing demand for energy-efficient water and space heating in buildings will enhance product deployment.

Europe air to water heat pump market is set to witness a substantial growth from the industrial sector on account of developing industrial infrastructures across the region. Governmental regulations pertaining to soaring GHG emissions will propel a requirement for efficient and cleaner space heating systems with lower emissions, thus proliferating the market demand. Moreover, the government introduced financial aids for end-users in order to replace conventional fuel systems with energy-efficient units that will further enhance the business growth.

The air to water heat pump units installed across industrial and commercial sectors can produce a large amount of thermal energy with less electrical energy consumption, making it a favorable option for large spaces. Moreover, growing concerns for energy conservation across the region will fuel demand for energy-efficient technologies, further propelling the Europe air to water heat pump market share.

France air to water heat pump market will witness significant growth on account of growing residential and commercial buildings across the country. For instance, according to EUROPA, a total of 418 thousand households were commercial infrastructures including restaurants, educational constructed in 2017, making it a record year for the residential construction business in France. Increasing consumer disposable income along with expanding facilities, theatres, and others have created a demand for energy-efficient heating solutions. The rising requirement for effective and sustainable water and space heating systems will further enhance product adoption .

Some major findings in the Europe air to water heat pump market report include:

Growing replacement of conventional heating systems with clean and sustainable heating units to meet the energy efficiency standards will propel the industry outlook

Rising efforts to curb the growth in carbon emission from buildings across the region will complement the product deployment.

The upsurge in the demand for high-level comfort and flexibility coupled with the rising refurbishment activities will augment the industry growth.

Favorable regulatory schemes and financial aids for adopting sustainable heating technology will proliferate the market statistics.

Stringent government regulations and policies pertaining to achieving energy efficiency across the buildings will fuel the product adoption.

Key players operating in Europe air to water heat pump industry include Johnson Controls, Inc., Danfoss, Nibe Industrier AB, Systemair AB, Daikin, Samsung HVAC, LLC, Swegon Group AB, Mitsubishi Electric, Aermec S.p.A., Panasonic Corporation, Effiziento Haustechnik GmbH amongst others. They have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.

