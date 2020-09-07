Avance Gas Holding Ltd (“Avance Gas” or the “Company”) announces the following changes to management and board;
Following the above changes, the management team will consist of a CCO and CFO, and the company will no longer have a CEO. The changes to management positions will take place as soon as practically possible, and the resignation of Mr Fallesen is with immediate effect.
Marius Hermansen, Chairman of Avance Gas Holding Ltd, says in a comment:
“I would like to thank Peder for his significant contribution during his 7 years in the company and that he will be retained as an advisor to the company in the near term.
We are very excited that Ben has agreed to step into the role of CCO. With his extensive commercial experience from LPG trading and shipping, he will make significant contribution to the company.
We are also pleased that Randi will step up as CFO, with her in-depth understanding of the Avance operations and her financial experience.
Following the resignation of Mr Fallesen, the board has commenced to source his replacement on the board.”
For further queries, please contact Chairman:
Marius Hermansen
Tel: +47 23 11 40 32
