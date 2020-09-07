7 September 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Akelius Residential Property Finance B.V.

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 3 September 2020, Danske Bank A/S (contact: Syndicate – Morten Grove; telephone: + 45 45 14 70 33) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer: Akelius Residential Property Finance B.V. Guarantor(s) (if any): Akelius Residential Property AB (publ) Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: EUR 500,000,000 1.00 per cent. Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes due 17 January 2028, ISIN: XS2228897158 Offer price: 99.889 per cent.

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and Danske Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



