Pune, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cartoning machines market size is projected to reach USD 3.02 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Sudden spike in demand for packaged food and beverage items amid the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to create favorable growth climate for this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Cartoning Machines Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Vertical/Top-Load Cartoning Machine, Horizontal/End-Load Cartoning Machine), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

With lockdown and social distancing norms in place, the demand for packaged, ready-to-eat foods has skyrocketed in many parts of the world. In India, for instance, ITC Ltd reported that the demand for frozen snacks has risen by 25-30% compared to pre-coronavirus period. In the US, companies such as Silgan Holdings, which supplies plastic and metal containers for consumer goods, witnessed record earnings in the first quarter of 2020 owing to the sharp jump in demand for canned food and beverage products. The COVID-19 pandemic has, thus, spawned unique sales opportunities for these machines manufacturers, which augurs well for this market.

Market Driver

Development of Advanced Cartoning Machines to Boost Growth

To meet the growing requirement for efficient cartoning solutions, many companies have developed innovative machines that provide comprehensive goods packaging tools for the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. For example, the Vento-c machine developed by Mpac Langen is a continuous cartoning machine that has dedicated in-feed systems incorporated within its structure for different packaging purposes. More importantly, its superior flexibility and robust design allows it to produce over 500 cartons per minute. Similarly, the OPTIMA packaging group provides turnkey solutions for packaging operations in diverse industries, ranging from cosmetics to pharmaceuticals. The company specializes in developing automated horizontal and vertical packaging equipment for cartoning, sealing, and wrapping operations. These innovations are expected to fuel the cartoning machines market growth in the near future.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead the Market Share Backed by Rising Adoption of Advanced Packaging Machinery

Asia Pacific boasted a market size of USD 886.5 million in 2019 on account of steadily rising adoption of advanced packaging equipment and solutions in the industrial sector. This trend is bolstered by the rapid growth in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and healthcare industries, which has escalated the demand for cartoners and other packaging materials in the region.

North America is expected to fasten its hold on the cartoning machines market share during the forecast period owing to strong presence of global market players in the region. In Europe, speedy uptake of next-gen packaging technologies such as carton 4.0 in advanced economies such as Germany and France will be the central factor driving the cartoners machine market growth in the region.





Competitive Landscape

Companies to Capitalize on Packaging Opportunities in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

The COVID-19 pandemic has generated novel growth opportunities for players in this market, with many companies offering their equipment for various healthcare and pharmaceutical packaging applications. Not only is this crisis allowing companies to expand their presence, but it is also enabling them to diversify their operations.

Industry Developments:

June 2020: The OPTIMA packaging group announced that its high-speed vial filling line will be deployed at a Catalent’s production facility in Indiana. The manufacturing plant is being utilized to produce a lead vaccine candidate for COVID-19 on a commercial scale.

The OPTIMA packaging group announced that its high-speed vial filling line will be deployed at a Catalent’s production facility in Indiana. The manufacturing plant is being utilized to produce a lead vaccine candidate for COVID-19 on a commercial scale. July 2019: Douglas Machine’s Axiom IM Case Packer, which can reach speeds up to 34 cases per minute, was employed by a customer to package frozen food cartons. The system features a velocity stacker that can form multiple layers and shuttle bucket in-feed capable of packing two products at a time.

List of Key Players Covered in Cartoning Machine Market Report:

Coesia S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy)

OPTIMA packaging group GmbH (Baden-Württemberg, Germany)

Omori Machinery Co., Ltd. (Saitama, Japan)

Messe Düsseldorf GmbH (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany)

Cama 1 S.P.A. (Lecco, Italy)

IWK Verpackungstechnik GmbH (Baden-Württemberg, Germany)

Packaging Equipment Inc. (Georgia, U.S.)

Bivans Corporation (California, U.S.)

Econocorp Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Jacob White Packaging Ltd. (Kent, U.K.)

Kyoto Seisakusho Co., Ltd. (Kyoto, Japan)

I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A. (Bologna, Italy)

BERGAMI Packaging Solutions Srl (Bologna, Italy)

Pakona (Maharashtra, India)

Douglas Machine Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.)

Mpac Group plc (Mpac Langen) (Warwickshire, U.K.)

PMR Packaging Inc. (Ontario, Canada)

Langley Holdings PLC (Nottinghamshire. U.K.)

Robert Bosch LLC (Gerlingen, Germany)

Marchesini Group S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy)





