Dublin, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States 3D Printing Metals Market By Form (Powder and Filament), By Type (Titanium, Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminium), By Manufacturing Process, By End User Industry, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States 3D Printing Metals Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate through 2025. Rising demand for 3D printing metal for various applications in the aerospace and defence industry such as manufacturing of aircraft engines and components, as well as the expiry of various technology patents, is likely to boost the market growth. Moreover, growing investments in research & development activities by the manufactures have been positively facilitating manufacturing of components, thereby driving the growth of 3D printing metals market in the country. Additionally, low waste generation, cost-effectiveness, and greater design flexibility associated with additive manufacturing are some of the major factors responsible for the market growth. However, the United States 3D Printing Metals Market is likely to get subdued over the forecast period owing to the limiting size of the products that can be printed.
The United States 3D Printing Metals Market is segmented based on form, type, manufacturing process, end-user industry, region and company. Based on form, the market is bifurcated into powder and filament. Out of which, powder form dominated the market until 2019 and accounted for around 95% of the total revenue generated. The growth is accredited to growing usage of powders in pure metal equipment manufacturing. In addition to this, powder in pure metal form helps in easing printing process by ensuring free flow of particles. The filament segment is poised to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period because of cost advantages offered by filament over metal powder.
Major players operating in the United States 3D Printing Metals Market include Stratasys Ltd., GE Additive, Proto Labs, Inc., LPW Technology Ltd., Pollen AM Inc., Materialise NV, Renishaw Inc, Hoganas AB, Carpenter Technology Corporation and others.
Objective of the Study:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. United States 3D Printing Metals Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Form (Powder and Filament)
5.2.2. By Type (Titanium, Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminium)
5.2.3. By Manufacturing Process (Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Selective Laser Melting (SLM), Others)
5.2.4. By End User Industry (Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Medical & Dental)
5.2.5. By Region
5.2.6. By Company (2018)
5.3. Product Market Map
6. Northeast United States 3D Printing Metals Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Form
6.2.2. By Type
6.2.3. By End User Industry
7. Midwest United States 3D Printing Metals Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Form
7.2.2. By Type
7.2.3. By End User Industry
8. West United States 3D Printing Metals Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
9. South United States 3D Printing Metals Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Form
9.2.2. By Type
9.2.3. By End User Industry
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competition Outlook
12.2. Company Profiles
12.2.1. Company Details
12.2.1.1. Stratasys Ltd.
12.2.1.2. 3D Systems Corporation
12.2.1.3. GE Additive
12.2.1.4. Proto Labs, Inc.
12.2.1.5. LPW Technology Ltd.
12.2.1.6. Pollen AM Inc.
12.2.1.7. Materialise NV
12.2.1.8. Renishaw Inc
12.2.1.9. Hoganas AB
12.2.1.10. Carpenter Technology Corporation
13. Strategic Recommendations
