Dublin, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Commercial Sanitization Market, by Ingredient (Ethanol, Iso Propyl Alcohol, Sodium Hypochlorite, Chloroxylenol/Benzalkonium Chlorine, Others), by End Use (Commercial, Industrial, Others), by Distribution Channel, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Commercial Sanitization Market stood at around USD 611 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27% until 2025.
The commercial sanitization market is driven by increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, unlocking of the country to boost economy, resume of air and train travel coupled with opening of malls, offices and other commercial buildings are the major factors propelling demand for commercial sanitization. The demand for commercial sanitation has significantly increased in 2020 owing to increasing government focus on maintaining clean, hygienic and virus free environment across the country.
As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total number of COVID-19 cases reported crossed 2 million on 7th Aug 2020. The Government has set up many institutional quarantine centers to stop the spread of the virus, and these centres are sanitized at regular time intervals. Moreover, sanitization at hospitals and Coronavirus hot spots are resulting in higher sanitization activity across the country.
The commercial sanitization market is segmented based on ingredients, end-use, distribution channel, company and region. Based on ingredients, the market is segmented into Ethanol, Iso Propyl Alcohol, Sodium Hypochlorite, Chloroxylenol/Benzalkonium Chlorine and Others. Sodium Hypochlorite holds the largest market share and is expected to continue its dominance during forecast period due to its low cost, better availability and WHO guideline supporting its use as a commercial sanitization.
West India dominated the country's commercial sanitizer market in 2020 due to maximum number of COVID-19 cases reported in the region, which leads to increase in sanitizing activity to stop the spread of virus in the region and the region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.
The major players operating in the commercial sanitization market are Ecolab India, Acuro Organics Limited, Diversey India Pvt Ltd, Satol Chemicals, Deepak Phenolics, Buzil Rossari Pvt Ltd, DCM Shriram Consolidated Limited, and Reckitt Benckiser (India) Private Limited.
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on India Commercial Sanitization Market
5. India Commercial Sanitization Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Ingredient (Ethanol, Iso Propyl Alcohol, Sodium Hypochlorite, Chloroxylenol/Benzalkonium Chlorine, Others)
5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Store based, Non-Store based)
5.2.3. By End User (Commercial, Industrial, Hospitals, Infrastructure & Others)
5.2.4. By Region (West, South, North and East)
5.2.5. By Company
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. North India Commercial Sanitization Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Ingredient
6.2.2. By Distribution Channel
6.2.3. By End User
7. South India Commercial Sanitization Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Ingredient
7.2.2. By Distribution Channel
7.2.3. By End User
8. East India Commercial Sanitization Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Ingredient
8.2.2. By Distribution Channel
8.2.3. By End User
9. West India Commercial Sanitization Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Ingredient
9.2.2. By Distribution Channel
9.2.3. By End User
10. Evolution of UV Blaster
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Acuro Organics Limited
14.2. Eco Lab India
14.3. Diversey India Pvt. Ltd.
14.4. Satol Chemicals
14.5. Deepak Phenolics
14.6. Buzil Rossari Pvt. Ltd.
14.7. Reckitt Benckiser (India) Private Limited
14.8. DCM Shriram Consolidated Limited
14.9. Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited
14.10. India Glycol Limited
14.11. Deepak Phenolics Limited
14.12. Tata Chemicals Limited
14.13. Schevaran Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.
14.14. Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Limited
14.15. Hindustan Unilever Limited
(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements.)
14. Strategic Recommendations
