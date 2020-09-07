Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Announcement no. 37 - 7 September 2020

On 19 August 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 19 August 2020 up to and including no later than end-October 2020. For details please see announcement no. 21 of 19 August 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 63 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)

 
Total, last announcement110,00099.0210,866,030
31/8/202017,00096.101,633,700
1/9/202015,00096.751,451,250
2/9/202015,00096.781,451,700
3/9/202015,00096.551,448,250
4/9/202018,00093.291,679,220
Accumulated190,00097.5318,530,150

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 19 August 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 190,000 at a total amount of DKK 18,530,150.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 1,899,367 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.67%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 38,800,633.

