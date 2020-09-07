SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-09-07
|Transaction type:
|SEK Credit
|Tender date:
|2020-09-07
|Time for submission of bids:
|11.00-11.30 (CEST)
|Payment date:
|2020-09-07 (at 3 pm)
|Maturity date:
|2020-12-07
|Duration:
|91 days
|Offered volume:
|Unlimited
|Lowest accepted bid volume
|SEK 50 million
|Maximum number of bids from each participant:
|1
|Rate
|Repo rate
|Transaction type:
|SEK Credit
|Tender date:
|2020-09-07
|Time for submission of bids:
|11.00-11.30 (CEST)
|Payment date:
|2020-09-07 (at 3 pm)
|Maturity date:
|2021-03-08
|Duration:
|182 days
|Offered volume:
|Unlimited
|Lowest accepted bid volume
|SEK 50 million
|Maximum number of bids from each participant:
|1
|Rate
|Repo rate
All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,
tel + 46 8 6966970 by 11.30 am on September 7, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se
Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CEST)
Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
