The United States Human Machine Interface Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate over the forecast period.



The United States Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate over the forecast period.



Rapid technological advancements like open platform architecture (OPA), which results in improving migration process, is positively influencing the market in the country. Moreover, development of industrial internet of things (IIoT) coupled with increasing demand for smart automation solutions is anticipated to drive the growth of human machine interface market in the country over the coming years.



Growth in the discrete industries, rising demand for advanced software solutions in manufacturing industries along with high adoption of advanced manufacturing practices are some other factors anticipated to boost the growth of the United States Human Machine Interface Market through 2025.



The United States Human Machine Interface Market is segmented based on offering, configuration type, sales channels, end-user industry, region and company. Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software and service. The hardware segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019.



The hardware segment includes basic HMI, advanced panel-based HMI, and advanced PC-based HMI. Out of which, the advanced panel-based HMI market is anticipated to witness a high growth during the forecast period which can be attributed to rising demand of mobile HMIs. Additionally, they have high demand in various industries like oil and gas, energy, power, chemical and others., which is positively influencing the segment growth in the country.



Major players operating in the United States Human Machine Interface Market include Emersion Electric Co., General Electric Co. Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the United States Human Machine Interface Market.

To classify and forecast the United States Human Machine Interface Market based on offering, configuration type, sales channels, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Human Machine Interface Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Human Machine Interface Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the United States Human Machine Interface Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Human Machine Interface Market.

