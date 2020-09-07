Dublin, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protective Relay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global protective relay market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Protective relay refers to a mechanical or digital system that is installed in electrical circuits to minimize failures in motors, generators, and transformers. It receives inputs in the form of current, voltage, resistance, and temperature, compares them to set points, and provides the outputs in the form of indicator lights, control warnings or alarms. It also acts as a fault sensing device that gives the tripping command to the circuit breaker, thereby minimizing the damage caused to the other equipment or devices in the circuit. In comparison to the traditionally used protective relays, modern variants are microprocessor-based digital devices that are more efficient and cost-effective.
Rapid industrialization, along with the increasing demand for renewable energy sources from the power sector, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The widespread adoption of renewable energy (RE) sources has further increased the product utilization at different functional levels in the smart grid network to avoid or mitigate power outages. Furthermore, the increasing construction of power substations across the globe is also providing a boost to the market growth. These substations supply electricity for commercial and domestic utilization and use protective relays to trigger alarm switches and circuit breakers during extreme voltage fluctuations.
Additionally, the increasing complexities of electrical circuit designs have pushed the demand for protective relays to register over-current, over-voltage and under-frequency for reversing power flow and avoiding any major accidents. Other factors, including the rising awareness regarding safety in the power industry and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global protective relay market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Breakup by Voltage:
Breakup by Type:
Breakup by Application:
Breakup by End-Use:
Breakup by Region:
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Basler Electric Company, Bender GmbH & Co. KG, Eaton Corporation, Fanox Electronics, General Electric, Littelfuse Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NR Electric Co. Ltd. (NARI Technology Development Limited Co.), Schneider Electric, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Toshiba Corporation, Woodward Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Protective Relay Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Voltage
6.1 High
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Medium
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Low
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Electromagnetic Relays
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Solid-State Relays
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Microprocessor Relays
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Feeder Protection
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Transformer Protection
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Motor Protection
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Generator Protection
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Busbar Protection
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End-Use
9.1 Power Generation and Distribution
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Industrial Equipments and Systems
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Railways
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.3 Europe
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East and Africa
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 ABB Ltd.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Basler Electric Company
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Bender GmbH & Co. KG
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Eaton Corporation
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Fanox Electronics
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 General Electric
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Littelfuse Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 NR Electric Co. Ltd. (NARI Technology Development Limited Co.)
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Schneider Electric
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.13 Toshiba Corporation
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13.3 Financials
15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.14 Woodward Inc.
15.3.14.1 Company Overview
15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.14.3 Financials
15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/440047
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: