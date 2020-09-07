Dublin, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Computing - A New Paradigm Nears the Horizon" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study looks into the present perspective of quantum computing and its present state of development, as well as its future outlook.

The study proposes an accessible description of the new computing paradigm brought by quantum technology and presents the potential applications and benefits that the new approach would bring. It also focuses on the potential consequences for cybersecurity and telecommunications.

Alongside the perspective it offers on the current quantum computing ecosystem, the study outlines a vision of the current state of development of the technology. This includes an analysis of the positioning of key players (IBM, Microsoft, D-Wave) and of the investment programmes of some 12 key nations including the USA, China, parts of the EU, Russia, Japan and South Korea.)

Finally, the study analyses the likely development of the technology and its foreseeable impacts.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Quantum Technology Definitions

2.1. Quantum computing glossary

2.2. Quantum properties and principles for a quantum computer

3. Quantum Computing Technologies

3.1. Scope of the study

3.2. The two main approaches to quantum computing

3.3. Analog-quantum computing (AQC)

3.4. Gate-based quantum computing

3.5. Qubit: state of the art

4. State of Play of Quantum Technology

4.1. Quantum computing foreseen benefits

4.2. Quantum foreseen limitations

4.3. The quantum computing race

4.4. How to compare performance in quantum computing?

4.5. Milestones and limitations for quantum computing

4.6. Quantum supremacy: another milestone reached in 2019?

5. Quantum Technology Applications

5.1. Quantum computing potential applications

5.2. Most important QC potential applications

5.3. Quantum computing: potential applications

5.4. Focus: Quantum computing impact on cryptography

5.5. The solution to build a post-quantum secure system

6. Key Players and Initiatives

6.1. Private Player Profiles

IBM

Google

Microsoft

D-Wave

Other large tech firms - Familiar traditional computing increasingly getting involved

Cloud players also highly active

Hundreds of quantum computing start-ups

What about telcos?

6.2. Public Initiatives

National programmes in quantum technologies

investment in Quantum technology

7. Analysis and Perspectives

7.1. Technology Perspective: Common misconceptions on quantum computing

7.2. Ecosystems analysis

7.3. Cybersecurity perspective

7.4. Perspectives of development

7.5. The vision of future development

