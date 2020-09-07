Dublin, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Workspace Management Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The workspace management software market is poised to grow by $ 1.11 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.



The report on the workspace management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased need for optimized space planning, growing interest to integrate IoT with workspace management, and an increasing number of start-ups and the adoption of co working.



The workspace management software market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the increase in the number of strategic alliances as one of the prime reasons driving the workspace management software market growth during the next few years. Also, changing work culture and increased use of mobile applications for workspace management will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The workspace management software market covers the following areas:

Workspace management software market sizing

Workspace management software market forecast

Workspace management software market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading workspace management software market vendors that include Accruent, AgilQuest Corp., Asure Software Inc., Condeco Group Ltd., FM Systems Group, International Business Machines Corp., iOFFICE LP, Matrix42 AG, Planon Shared Services BV, and Yardi Systems Inc.. Also, the workspace management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accruent

AgilQuest Corp.

Asure Software Inc.

Condeco Group Ltd.

FM Systems Group

International Business Machines Corp.

iOFFICE LP

Matrix42 AG

Planon Shared Services BV

Yardi Systems Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

