7 SEPTEMBER 2020

Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom has chosen Gofore as project manager service provider

Traficom, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency, has chosen Gofore as the provider of its project management services with the aim of securing experienced project management experts to support its development and maintenance projects. Traficom and Gofore have years of cooperation behind them.

The estimated total value of the five-year frame agreement is EUR 4.7 million. There is no minimum purchase commitment included in the agreement.

“The agreement is a great continuation of the long cooperation between Traficom and Gofore. For many years, Gofore has been developing Traficom's digital services and provided Traficom with project manager expertise. It is great that we can continue to be involved in the development of leading digital services that indirectly cover the entire Finnish population”, says Mikko Lehto, Business Manager, Transport and Logistics sector at Gofore.

Traficom decided on this matter today, 7 September 2020. The procurement decision is final after the end of the appeal period, in accordance with the Finnish Procurement Act.

In 2019, our net sales amounted to EUR 64.1 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.