Íslandsbanki hf. will be holding an auction on covered bonds on Wednesday 9 September 2020.



The series ISLA CB 27 and ISLA CBI 28 will be offered to investors.

ISLA CB 27 is a new amortizing fixed rate series maturing on 16 September 2027. The bond bears a 2,5% nominal interest.

The series are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Iceland on 16 September 2020.

The auction will be managed by Íslandsbanki’s Fixed Income Sales. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to vbm@isb.is before 16:00 p.m. on 9 September 2020.