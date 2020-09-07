New York, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fired Heaters Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05962051/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on fired heaters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in global oil and gas refinery capacity, , and growth in global petrochemical and specialty chemicals industries. In addition, rise in global oil and gas refinery capacity is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fired heaters market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The fired heaters market is segmented as below:

End-User

• Oil and gas

• Chemicals

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the emerging regulations and increasing government initiatives to reduce emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the fired heaters market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our fired heaters market covers the following areas:

• Fired heaters market sizing

• Fired heaters market forecast

• Fired heaters market industry analysis





