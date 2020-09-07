Dublin, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Lubricants Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industrial lubricants market is poised to grow by 0.89 million MT during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.



This report on the industrial lubricants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand from end-user industries and high demand from the construction industry.



The industrial lubricants market analysis includes product by volume segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the emergence of bio-based lubricants as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial lubricants market growth during the next few years.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The industrial lubricants market covers the following areas:

Industrial lubricants market sizing

Industrial lubricants market forecast

Industrial lubricants market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial lubricants market vendors that include BP Plc, China National Petroleum Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., PJSC LUKOIL, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Total SA. Also, the industrial lubricant market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Product by volume

Mineral oil lubricants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Synthetic lubricants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bio-based lubricants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product by volume

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape by Volume

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BP Plc

China National Petroleum Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.

PJSC LUKOIL

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Total SA

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pumzcg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900