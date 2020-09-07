Dublin, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Lubricants Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial lubricants market is poised to grow by 0.89 million MT during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

This report on the industrial lubricants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand from end-user industries and high demand from the construction industry.

The industrial lubricants market analysis includes product by volume segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the emergence of bio-based lubricants as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial lubricants market growth during the next few years.

The industrial lubricants market covers the following areas:

  • Industrial lubricants market sizing
  • Industrial lubricants market forecast
  • Industrial lubricants market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial lubricants market vendors that include BP Plc, China National Petroleum Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., PJSC LUKOIL, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Total SA. Also, the industrial lubricant market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product by Volume

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product by volume
  • Mineral oil lubricants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Synthetic lubricants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Bio-based lubricants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product by volume

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape by Volume

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BP Plc
  • China National Petroleum Corp.
  • Exxon Mobil Corp.
  • FUCHS PETROLUB SE
  • Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.
  • Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.
  • Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.
  • PJSC LUKOIL
  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc
  • Total SA

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

