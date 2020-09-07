Dublin, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The artificial intelligence (AI) chips market is poised to grow by $ 54.03 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 42% during the forecast period. The report on the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of AI chips in data centers and development of AI chips in autonomous vehicles.



The artificial intelligence (AI) chips market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the increased focus on developing AI chips for smartphones as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market growth during the next few years.



The artificial intelligence (AI) chips market covers the following areas:

Artificial intelligence (AI) chips market sizing

Artificial intelligence (AI) chips market forecast

Artificial intelligence (AI) chips market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence (AI) chips market vendors that include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.. Also, the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

GPUs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ASICs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

CPUs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

FPGAs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

International Business Machines Corp.

Intel Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qpf5zq

