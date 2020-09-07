Dublin, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Type Transformer Market by Type, Technology, Phase, Voltage and End Use: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dry type transformer market was valued at $5.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $7.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.
Dry type transformer is a type of transformer that is designed on a comparatively modern technology that uses natural or forced air cooling instead of oil. Unlike liquid fill transformers that require oil or liquid to cool, dry type transformers use only high temperature insulation systems that are environmentally safe. It consists of no moving parts; therefore, it requires minimum maintenance, while offering reliability and long-run cycle. As these transformers are completely hazard-free, they can be easily installed in hospitals, schools, factories, chemical plants, and buildings where fire safety is a great concern. By technology, the global dry type transformer market is segmented into cast resin and vacuum impregnated (VPI) dry type transformers. In a cast resin transformer, the live part consisting of the core and windings is encapsulated inside a resin, which is in liquid form when put in the molds along with hardening agent, while in the vacuum pressure impregnated ((VPI)) transformer, the live part is impregnated under pressure by epoxy varnish in vacuum chamber. VPI offers access to the live part even after impregnation, at the same time offering excellent fire protection ratings.
The global dry type transformer market is driven by its wide applicability in the distribution of electricity. The expansion of electricity distribution network across the globe and rapid industrialization in developing countries drive market growth.
Heavy to small scale industries employ machinery that have specific voltage requirement. Some industries, such as oil & gas, mining, and marine have specialized voltage requirements, as fire safety is important in these sectors. In an effort to reduce the dependence of coal-based electricity generation, countries have agreed to increase the adoption of renewable energy generation in the total electricity produced. The percentage of renewable energy is to be increased on a yearly basis. For instance, European Member states such as Germany are required to provide a 10-year National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs) that will be inspected every two years. Further, countries are required to publish the results in their respective national renewable energy progress reports. This leads to investments in offshore solar and wind farms that require transformers for integrating with central power grid. Such expansionist policies increase the demand for power transmission and distribution grid expansion projects. This is a major driving force for the global dry type transformer market.
Dry type transformers have some disadvantages over liquid-filled transformers. Compared with liquid transformers such as oil-immersed transformer, dry type transformer such as cast resin transformer has relatively poor heat dissipation performance, while the heat dissipation performance of the oil radiator is better. The complex construction of dry type transformer makes it costlier than oil-immersed transformer. These factors are expected to restrain the adoption of dry type transformers; thereby, hampering market growth. Furthermore, development of solid-state transformers as a replacement for conventional transformers is also likely to limit market growth during the forecast period. However, expansion and replacement of power grids with smart grids will increase the demand for digital dry type transformers during the forecast period. Digital dry type transformers can supply the user with information on its performance.
This will enable the user to analyze the data and schedule the maintenance and retirement schedule of the transformer. Informed decisions will prevent or at least reduce the downtime of the transformer; thereby, increasing productivity and profitability. In addition, the development of 3D core VPI transformer for the electric vehicle charging stations has the potential to offer fresh opportunities for the dry type transformer market.
Key Benefits
Impact of COVID-19
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Market Landscape
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key Findings
3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets
3.2.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Drivers
3.3.1.1. Increase in Demand for Electricity Throughout the World for Different End Uses
3.3.1.2. Rise in Adoption of Renewable and Non-Conventional Energy Sources
3.3.2. Restraint
3.3.2.1. Development of Solid-State Transformers (Ssts)
3.3.3. Opportunities
3.3.3.1. Development and Adoption of Smart Grids and Digital Dry Transformers
3.3.3.2. Application of 3D Core Vacuum Pressure Impregnated (Vpi) Dry Type Transformer
3.4. Value Chain Analysis
3.5. Impact of Key Regulation
3.6. Parent-Peer Market Overview
3.7. Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Dry Type Transformer Market
3.8. Patent Analysis, 2015-2019
3.9. Supplier Analysis
Chapter 4. Dry Type Transformer Market, by Type
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast
4.2. Dry Type Converter Transformer
4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.3. Dry Type Rectifier Transformer
4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
Chapter 5. Dry Type Transformer Market, by Technology
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast
5.2. Cast Resin
5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.3. Vacuum Pressure Impregnated
5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
Chapter 6. Dry Type Transformer Market, by Phase
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast
6.2. Single-Phase
6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.3. Three-Phase
6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
Chapter 7. Dry Type Transformer Market, by Voltage
7.1. Overview
7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast
7.2. Low-Voltage
7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
7.3. Medium-Voltage
7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
Chapter 8. Dry Type Transformer Market, by End Use
8.1. Overview
8.1.1. Market Size and Forecast
8.2. Industrial
8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
8.2.2.1. Marine
8.2.2.2. Chemical
8.2.2.3. Oil & Gas Industry
8.2.2.4. Renewable Energy Generation
8.2.2.5. Railway
8.2.2.6. Others
8.2.2.7. Market Size and Forecast, by Industrial End-Use
8.3. Commercial
8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
8.4. Others
8.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
8.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
Chapter 9. Dry Type Transformer Market, by Region
9.1. Overview
9.2. North America
9.3. Europe
9.4. Asia-Pacific
9.5. Lamea
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Introduction
10.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2019
10.2. Top Winning Strategies
10.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
10.4. Competitive Heatmap
10.5. Key Developments
10.5.1. Key Acquisition and Product Launch
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
11.1. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Company Snapshot
11.1.3. Operating Business Segments
11.1.4. Product Portfolio
11.1.5. Business Performance
11.2. Eaton Corporation plc
11.3. Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
11.4. General Electric Company
11.5. Hammond Power Solutions Inc.
11.6. Hanley Energy Gcc
11.7. Hitachi Ltd.
11.8. Hyosung Heavy Industries
11.9. Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.
11.10. Power Sp. Z O. O.
11.11. Schneider Electric Se
11.12. Siemens AG
11.13. Tbea Co. Ltd.
11.14. Voltamp Transformers Ltd.
11.15. Weg Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/33v4xm
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: