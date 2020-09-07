Dublin, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Powder Coatings Market by Resin Type (Thermoset and Thermoplastic), Coating Method (Electrostatic Spray, Fluidized Bed), End-Use Industry (Appliances, Automotive, General Industrial, Architectural, Furniture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global powder coatings market is projected to grow from USD 11.6 billion in 2020 to USD 14.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2020 and 2025.



Strong growth can be witnessed in the powder coatings market in the APAC region, especially in China, India, and South-East Asian countries. The increasing use of Powder Coatings in the appliance and automotive industry is projected to create new opportunities for the market players. The penetration of powder coatings is expected to increase in the long term and is projected to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period. The abundant availability of raw materials, especially in APAC, is expected to support the production of powder coatings.



The appliances industry, being highly dependent on China, was the hardest hit by COVID-19. However, it is expected to witness a V-shaped growth trajectory as the demand for appliances, especially refrigerators, grew even during the initial phase of the pandemic. The introduction of antimicrobial surfaces on appliances is also expected to trigger the demand for powder coatings.



Automotive segment is projected to be the largest end-use market of Powder Coatings.



The automotive industry is expected to lead the overall Powder Coatings end use market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025. The powder coatings market in the automotive segment is anticipated to witness healthy growth owing to increased competition among players, growing demand for vehicles, supportive government policies, development of transportation infrastructure, and rapid economic growth. APAC accounts for the largest share of the automotive coatings market owing to large demand and production of automobiles, rising number of joint ventures among key players, and favorable political and economic scenarios. While the major challenge that Europe and North America face is the economic slowdown, the market for powder coatings in both the regions is anticipated to benefit from stringent environmental regulations..



Thermoset resin is the fastest-growing segment of the Powder Coatings market.



Thermoset powder coating is the preferred powder coatings technology for industrial applications. Epoxies and polyesters are predominantly used. Epoxies are preferred for their overall physical properties, while polyesters exhibit better outdoor weathering properties. The resin component in the formulation will largely determine the processing and performance properties of powder coatings. The thermoset resin segment is expected to lead the growth during the forecast period. Thermoset powder coatings are used on a wide array of automotive, appliances, and general industrial products.



APAC is the fastest market for Powder Coatings during the forecast period.



APAC is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for Powder Coatings during the forecast period. The high growth in the region is fueled by booming economies in China, India, and a few smaller countries such as Indonesia and Taiwan. Thermosetting powder coatings are preferred more than thermoplastic powder. As the end-use industries in the APAC are growing rapidly, especially in China and India, the market for powder coatings is increasing significantly. The demand for powder coating has increased in countries such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam because of the growing automotive, furniture, appliances, industrial, and agriculture sectors.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Powder Coatings Market

4.2 Powder Coatings Market Size, by End-Use Industry

4.3 Powder Coatings Market Size, Developed Vs. Developing Economies

4.4 APAC Powder Coatings Market, by End-Use Industry and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Advantages and Disadvantages of Powder Coatings

5.1.2 Benefits of Powder Coatings Over Liquid Coatings

5.2 Market Evolution

5.2.1 Powder Coatings Adoption in Different Applications, 1950-2000

5.3 Technology Analysis

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations

5.4.1.2 Growth in Various End-Use Industries

5.4.1.3 Technological Advancements

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Difficulty in Obtaining Thin Films

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Increasing Use of Powder Coatings in Automotive Industry

5.4.3.2 Emerging Applications in Shipbuilding and Pipeline Industries

5.4.3.3 Growing Demand for High-Performance Fluorine Resin-Based Powder Coating

5.4.3.4 Surging Demand for Powder Coatings for Coil Coating Applications

5.4.3.5 Emergence of New Application Methods

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 Environmental Challenges

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Macro Indicator Analysis

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Powder Coating Manufacturers

5.9 Powder Coatings Patent Analysis.

5.10 Covid-19 Impact

5.11 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

5.11.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment

5.12 Value Chain of Paints & Coatings Industry

5.13 Impact on Value Chain

5.14 Customer Analysis

5.15 Shift in Aerospace Industry

5.16 Shift in Construction Industry



6 Powder Coatings Market, by Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Comparison Between Thermoset and Thermoplastic Powder Coatings

6.3 Thermoset

6.3.1 Polyester

6.3.2 Epoxy Polyester Hybrid

6.3.3 Epoxy

6.3.4 Acrylic

6.3.5 Polyurethane

6.3.6 Others (Fluoropolymer)

6.4 Thermoplastic

6.4.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

6.4.2 Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF)



7 Powder Coatings Market, by Coating Method

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electrostatic Spray

7.2.1 Demand for Electrostatic Spray Increasing at An Impressive Rate

7.3 Fluidized Bed

7.3.1 Fluidized Bed Method is Most Widely Used Method for Thermoplastic System

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Electrostatic Fluidized Bed

7.4.2 Flame Spraying



8 Powder Coatings Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Appliances

8.2.1 Appliances is Second-Largest End-user of Thermosetting Powders

8.2.2 List of Customers

8.2.3 Operational Drivers of the Industry & Future Opportunities

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Increasing Consumer Preference Supporting Growth of Automotive Powder Coatings Market

8.3.2 List of Customers

8.3.3 Operational Drivers of the Industry & Future Opportunities

8.4 General Industrial

8.4.1 Population Growth, Improved Standard of Living, Infrastructure Growth Driving the Market

8.4.2 List of Customers

8.4.3 Operational Drivers of the Industry & Future Opportunities

8.5 Architectural

8.5.1 Excellent Durability and Availability Fueling Consumption of Powder Coatings

8.5.2 List of Customers

8.5.3 Operational Drivers of the Industry & Future Opportunities

8.6 Furniture

8.6.1 Changing Customer Preference and Improved Standard of Living Driving the Demand for Powder Coatings

8.6.2 List of Customers

8.6.3 Operational Drivers of the Industry & Future Opportunities

8.7 Others

8.7.1 List of Customers

8.7.2 Operational Drivers of the Industry & Future Opportunities

8.8 Customer Key Requirements

8.9 List of Customers (Coaters)

8.10 Voice of Customers



9 Powder Coatings Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Apac

9.3 Europe

9.4 North America

9.5 Middle East

9.6 South America

9.7 Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Investment & Expansion

10.4 New Product Launch

10.5 Merger & Acquisition



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

11.1.1 Stars

11.1.2 Emerging Leaders

11.1.3 Pervasive

11.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.3 Business Strategy Excellence



12 Company Profile

12.1 PPG Industries, Inc.

12.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company

12.3 Akzo Nobel N.V.

12.4 Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

12.5 Jotun A/S

12.6 Tiger Coatings GmbH & Co. Kg

12.7 Asian Paints Limited

12.8 Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd.

12.9 Protech Powder Coatings Inc.

12.10 Igp Pulvertechnik AG

12.11 Anhui Meijia New Material Co. Ltd

12.12 Kansai Paint Company Limited

12.13 RPM International Inc.

12.14 Berger Paints India Limited

12.15 Powdertech Surface Science

12.16 Somar Corporation

12.17 Duluxgroup Ltd.

12.18 Cloverdale Paint Inc.

12.19 Other Companies

12.19.1 Emil Frei GmbH & Co. Kg

12.19.2 Diamond Vogel

12.19.3 Ifs Coatings

12.19.4 3M

12.19.5 Erie Powder Coatings Inc.

12.19.6 Keyland Polymer

12.19.7 Primatek Coatings O

12.19.8 Cardinal

12.19.9 Modern Sak Factory for Powder Paint

12.19.10 Protech Powder Coatings Inc.

12.19.11 Hentzen Coatings, Inc.

12.19.12 Vitracoat

12.19.13 WEG

12.19.14 Europolveri Spa

12.19.15 Pulverit S.P.A.

12.19.16 ST Powder Coatings S.P.A.

12.19.17 BA Kimya

12.19.18 Neokem S.A.

12.19.19 Teknos Group Oy

12.19.20 Helios

12.19.21 Karl Wrwag Lack- Und Farbenfabrik GmbH & Co. Kg

12.19.22 Arsonsisi S.P.A.

12.19.23 KCC Corporation

12.19.24 CWS Powder Coatings GmbH

12.19.25 Pulver Kimya San. VE Tic.



13 Adjacent/Related Markets



14 Appendix

