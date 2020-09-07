Dublin, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America mHealth Market By Type, Services, Devices, Stakeholders, Application, Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America mHealth Market is expected to witness market growth of 30.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Wellness management apps are expected to hold substantial market share over the forecast period due to the growing demand for fitness apps. Another major factor fuelling the demand for fitness apps is the growing trend among the millennials to maintain a healthy body through different diet and exercise routines. In addition, instant access to a variety of meal plans and exercise routines, removing the need to buy trainers, is expected to further increase mHealth market revenue.



Healthcare is witnessing significant developments in the United States with the introduction of mHealth applications that help Americans become involved in personal health management. Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is cost-effective in Canada by reducing hospital visits to patients with congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.



Telecom providers and other healthcare IT-focused organizations are now actively involved in telemedicine, which enables remote patient monitoring. In the case of cardiac patients, remote patient tracking is important for the transmission of data on heart rate and rhythm between health care professionals and patients in hospitals or hospitals. The market is projected to grow steadily with growing demand in multi-specialty hospitals.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Bayer AG, Medtronic PLC, Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., DexCom, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Omron Corporation, AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Cerner Corporation.



