Our reports on data center infrastructure management solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reduced OPEX and enhanced capacity planning, increasing number of data center hyperscalers and colocation providers and increased focus on automation among enterprises. In addition, reduced OPEX and enhanced capacity planning is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The data center infrastructure management solutions market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes



The data center infrastructure management solutions market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Asset and capacity management

• Energy management

• Power and cooling management

• Network management



By Geographic Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increased use of analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the data center infrastructure management solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of hybrid IT infrastructure and high adoption of IoT, in-built sensors, and edge computing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our data center infrastructure management solutions market covers the following areas:

• Data center infrastructure management solutions market sizing

• Data center infrastructure management solutions market forecast

• Data center infrastructure management solutions market industry analysis





