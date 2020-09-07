ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
ProVen VCT plc
(together the "Companies" and each being a “Company”)
New Combined Offer for Subscription (the "Offer")
7 September 2020
The Companies are pleased to announce their intention to launch a combined Offer for subscription to raise up to a total of £40 million (with each Company intending to raise up to £20 million) together with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £20 million (being up to £10 million for each Company).
A Prospectus with full details of the proposed Offer will be published in due course.
For further information please contact:
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
- End
Proven Growth & Income VCT plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM