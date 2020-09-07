ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

ProVen VCT plc

(together the "Companies" and each being a “Company”)

New Combined Offer for Subscription (the "Offer")

7 September 2020

The Companies are pleased to announce their intention to launch a combined Offer for subscription to raise up to a total of £40 million (with each Company intending to raise up to £20 million) together with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £20 million (being up to £10 million for each Company).

A Prospectus with full details of the proposed Offer will be published in due course.

For further information please contact:

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

