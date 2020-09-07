Dublin, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Chronic Pain Market and Competitive Landscape - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights into Chronic Pain pipeline products, Chronic Pain epidemiology, Chronic Pain market valuations and forecast, Chronic Pain drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.



The research is classified into seven sections - Chronic Pain treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.



Research Scope

Chronic Pain pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Chronic Pain by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products

Chronic Pain epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Chronic Pain in the US

Chronic Pain drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Chronic Pain in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

Chronic Pain drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of Chronic Pain drugs in the US

Chronic Pain market valuations: Find out the market size for Chronic Pain drugs in 2019 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2016 and forecast to 2025

Chronic Pain drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key Chronic Pain drugs in the US

Benefits of this Research

Support monitoring and reporting national Chronic Pain market analysis and sales trends

Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US Chronic Pain market

Track competitive developments in Chronic Pain market and present key issues and learnings

Synthesize insights for Chronic Pain market and products to drive business performance

Answer key business questions about the Chronic Pain market

Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for Chronic Pain products

Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Key Topics Covered

1) Chronic Pain Treatments

2) Chronic Pain Pipeline

3) US Chronic Pain Epidemiology

4) Marketed Drugs for Chronic Pain in US

5) US Chronic Pain Market Size and Forecast

6) US Chronic Pain Products Sales and Forecast

7) US Chronic Pain Market Competitive Landscape

8) Methodology



List of Tables

1. Chronic Pain Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2020

2. Chronic Pain Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2020

3. Chronic Pain Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2020

4. Chronic Pain Epidemiology, US, 2016-2025

5. Marketed Drugs for Chronic Pain, US, 2019

6. Chronic Pain Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2016-2025

7. Chronic Pain Product Sales ($), US, 2016-2025



List of Figures

1. Chronic Pain Epidemiology, US, 2016-2025

2. Chronic Pain Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2016-2025

3. Chronic Pain Products Market Share (%), US, 2019



