Panostaja Oyj     Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers´ Transactions    September 7, 2020 at 14.00 pm.

Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Ala-Mello, Jukka 
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12_20200907103217_24
   
Issuer
Name:Panostaja Oyj
LEI:743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-09-04
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Acquisition
Further details:Executed under portfolio or asset management
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009800379
 
Volume:774
Unit price:0,69600 Euro
Volume:1274
Unit price:0,69600 Euro
Volume:2962
Unit price:0,69800 Euro
Volume:5490
Unit price:0,70000 Euro
Volume:9500
Unit price:0,69800 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:20000
Volume weighted average price:0.69834 Euro


PANOSTAJA OYJ

For further information, contact CEO Tapio Tommila: tel. +358 (0)40 527 6311
www.panostaja.fi/en/