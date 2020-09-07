Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers´ Transactions September 7, 2020 at 14.00 pm.
Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Ala-Mello, Jukka
|Position:
|Member of the Board/Deputy member
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12_20200907103217_24
|Issuer
|Name:
|Panostaja Oyj
|LEI:
|743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-09-04
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Acquisition
|Further details:
|Executed under portfolio or asset management
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009800379
|Volume:
|774
|Unit price:
|0,69600 Euro
|Volume:
|1274
|Unit price:
|0,69600 Euro
|Volume:
|2962
|Unit price:
|0,69800 Euro
|Volume:
|5490
|Unit price:
|0,70000 Euro
|Volume:
|9500
|Unit price:
|0,69800 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|20000
|Volume weighted average price:
|0.69834 Euro
PANOSTAJA OYJ
For further information, contact CEO Tapio Tommila: tel. +358 (0)40 527 6311
www.panostaja.fi/en/
Panostaja Oyj
Tampere, FINLAND
