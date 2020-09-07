Dublin, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Hand Sanitizer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States represents the largest market for hand sanitizers in the world. Looking forward, the United States hand sanitizer market is projected to exhibit strong growth during 2020-2025.



The high demand for hygiene products, such as hand sanitizers, can be attributed to the regular sanitation and cleaning practices prevalent across the United States. In addition to this, the hectic consumer lifestyles augment the need for portable and convenient hygiene products such as hand sanitizers as they can be used directly without water. Furthermore, the United States has also witnessed various pandemics over the last few decades. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States has also played a major role in driving the demand of hand sanitizers in the country.



The United States currently represents one of the world's worst affected countries from the COVID-19 pandemic with around 1.1 Million infections and over 63,000 deaths as of end of April 2020. The rising concerns towards virus transmission have resulted in the rapid adoption of several preventive measures, driving the demand of hand sanitizers in the country. Furthermore, the rising demand of hand sanitizers in early 2020, resulted in product shortages and unavailability across both online and offline sales channels. This has resulted in manufacturers expanding their production capacities to meet the rising demand.



Key Questions Answered

How has the United States hand sanitizer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the United States hand sanitizer market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the United States hand sanitizer market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the pack size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the ingredient?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the United States hand sanitizer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers and Challenges

4.2 Key Industry Trends

4.3 Policies and Regulations



5 United States Hand Sanitizer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Alcoholic

6.2 Non-Alcoholic



7 Market Breakup by Product Form

7.1 Gel

7.2 Liquid

7.3 Foam

7.4 Spray

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Ingredient

8.1 Natural

8.2 Organic

8.3 Synthetic



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Households

9.3 Restaurants and Hotels

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Pack Size

10.1 Small

10.2 Medium

10.3 Large



11 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

11.1 Pharmacies

11.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

11.3 Departmental Stores

11.4 Online

11.5 Others



12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 Northeast

12.2 Midwest

12.3 South

12.4 West



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Value Chain Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players



