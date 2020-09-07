Dublin, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Hand Sanitizer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States represents the largest market for hand sanitizers in the world. Looking forward, the United States hand sanitizer market is projected to exhibit strong growth during 2020-2025.
The high demand for hygiene products, such as hand sanitizers, can be attributed to the regular sanitation and cleaning practices prevalent across the United States. In addition to this, the hectic consumer lifestyles augment the need for portable and convenient hygiene products such as hand sanitizers as they can be used directly without water. Furthermore, the United States has also witnessed various pandemics over the last few decades. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States has also played a major role in driving the demand of hand sanitizers in the country.
The United States currently represents one of the world's worst affected countries from the COVID-19 pandemic with around 1.1 Million infections and over 63,000 deaths as of end of April 2020. The rising concerns towards virus transmission have resulted in the rapid adoption of several preventive measures, driving the demand of hand sanitizers in the country. Furthermore, the rising demand of hand sanitizers in early 2020, resulted in product shortages and unavailability across both online and offline sales channels. This has resulted in manufacturers expanding their production capacities to meet the rising demand.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Market Drivers and Challenges
4.2 Key Industry Trends
4.3 Policies and Regulations
5 United States Hand Sanitizer Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Alcoholic
6.2 Non-Alcoholic
7 Market Breakup by Product Form
7.1 Gel
7.2 Liquid
7.3 Foam
7.4 Spray
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by Ingredient
8.1 Natural
8.2 Organic
8.3 Synthetic
9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Hospitals
9.2 Households
9.3 Restaurants and Hotels
9.4 Others
10 Market Breakup by Pack Size
10.1 Small
10.2 Medium
10.3 Large
11 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
11.1 Pharmacies
11.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
11.3 Departmental Stores
11.4 Online
11.5 Others
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 Northeast
12.2 Midwest
12.3 South
12.4 West
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Value Chain Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bmrhp2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: