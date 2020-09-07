Håkon Mageli, Group Director Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs, has today, 7 September 2020, bought 4,000 Orkla shares at an average price of NOK 89,06 per share. The shares were acquired on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Following this transaction, Mageli and related parties own 99,998 shares in Orkla.

Orkla ASA

Oslo, 7 September 2020



Ref.:



Investor Relations

Elise Heidenreich

Tel.: +47 951 41 147





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act