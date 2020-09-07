Håkon Mageli, Group Director Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs, has today, 7 September 2020, bought 4,000 Orkla shares at an average price of NOK 89,06 per share. The shares were acquired on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Following this transaction, Mageli and related parties own 99,998 shares in Orkla.
