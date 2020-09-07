New York, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Residential and Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05622865/?utm_source=GNW

12 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven byportfolio extensions and product premiumization, increased preference for swimming, and increasing number of swimming pools. In addition, portfolio extensions and product premiumization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes



The residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Surface wave sensors

• Sub-surface disturbance sensors

• Pool gate and door alarms

• Wristbands



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• APAC

• MEA



This study identifies the rapid improvements in sensor technology as one of the prime reasons driving the residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market growth during the next few years. Also, rising online sales and growing demand for smart connected and if this, then that (IFTTT) integrated monitoring system will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market covers the following areas:

• Residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market sizing

• Residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market forecast

• Residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market industry analysis





