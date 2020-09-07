Dublin, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Payments: Taxonomy Driven Market Size and Company Rankings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
IoT payments continue to drive increased revenue. Research indicates IoT payments are growing up to 15% YoY and are part of strategic plans for Fortune 500 companies, some of whom indicate in annual reports that they expect IoT to disrupt existing markets.
This research report delivers taxonomy driven market research that provides IoT payment market size by year, company, origination product, NAICS code, and as a percent of company revenue. The taxonomy utilized will enable the publisher to conduct industry specific competitive research projects and will dovetail that research with all other research performed using the NAICS database.
Fortune 500 company innovation and growth strategy plans involve IoT payments. Companies see initiatives involving IoT payments as a way to differentiate and grow new business. Of the companies and IoT payments examined, IoT payments grew at an estimated 7% (2018-2019).
1. Introduction
2. Basic IoT Model Information
3. Measuring IoT Payments based on Origination Product
4. IoT Payments based on Item Purchased
5. The Largest Devices and Companies Making IoT Payments
6. IoT Payment Platform Processing
7. Conclusions
8. References
Figures
Figure 1: Basic IoT Model Diagram
Figure 2: Origination Product National Industry IoT Payments Values
Figure 3: Origination Product IoT Payments Values
Figure 4: Items Purchased through IoT Payments by National Industry
Figure 5: Progressive vehicle insurance is top IoT payment purchased
Figure 6: IoT payments make up ~4% of participating companies' revenue
Figure 7: IoT Payment Company Leaders
Figure 8: IoT Payments are part of new opportunities for company innovation
Figure 9: Of IoT Devices Examined - IoT Payments Forecast 2018-2024F
Figure 10: IoT Payments and IoT Relationships
