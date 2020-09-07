GOFORE PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 7 SEPTEMBER 2020 AT 15.00
Gofore Plc – Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Teppo Talvinko
Position: Chief Financial Officer
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Gofore Oyj
LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20200907135155_2
Transaction date: 2020-09-04
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000283130
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 9.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 9.5 EUR
