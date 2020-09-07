Suominen Corporation September 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (EEST)







Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Helsky, Petri

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Suominen Corporation

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52_20200907122257_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-09-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 368 Unit price: 4.76 EUR

(2): Volume: 158 Unit price: 4.76 EUR

(3): Volume: 160 Unit price: 4.76 EUR

(4): Volume: 150 Unit price: 4.77 EUR

(5): Volume: 1,064 Unit price: 4.77 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 1,900 Volume weighted average price: 4.76639 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-09-04

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 42 Unit price: 4.76 EUR

(2): Volume: 40 Unit price: 4.76 EUR

(3): Volume: 18 Unit price: 4.78 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 100 Volume weighted average price: 4.7636 EUR

SUOMINEN CORPORATION



For more information, please contact

Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications, IR & Sustainability, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.