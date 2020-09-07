Dublin, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motorsport - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.

Global Motorsport Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Motorsport estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the period 2020-2027.



Auto Racing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Enclosed Wheel Racing segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR



The Motorsport market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing

Citroen Australia

Ferrari S.p.A.

Hendrick Motorsports, LLC

Joe Gibbs Racing

McLaren Group

Mercedes-Benz

Roush Fenway Racing

Team Penske

Toyota Motor Corporation

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Motorsport Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d0p07o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900