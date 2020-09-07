Dublin, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Battery Charger - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 138-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.

Global Solar Battery Charger Market to Reach US$40.2 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Solar Battery Charger estimated at US$19.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Individual Consumers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.7% CAGR to reach US$10 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transportation segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.3% share of the global Solar Battery Charger market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Solar Battery Charger market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.47% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Military Segment Corners a 43.5% Share in 2020



In the global Military segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Anker Innovations Limited

Goal Zero LLC

Powertraveller International Ltd.

Shenzhen Portable Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

SunTactics

Suntrica

Total Companies Profiled: 56



