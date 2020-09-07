New York, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Apparel Market in Germany 2019-2024 with COVID-19 impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961572/?utm_source=GNW

The COVID-19 pandemic is set to cause a sharp drop of 23.0% in apparel retail sales in Germany in 2020. Though we expect the market to grow by 24.6% in 2021, retail spend is projected to remain below pre-COVID estimates at least till 2023



- Germany’s apparel retail market will bounce back quickly in comparison to its European peers

- Value for money will be key to entice purchases post-pandemic

- Greater appetite of consumers to shop online will fuel channel shift

- Childrenswear to remain the most in demand within clothing, throughout COVID-19

- Retailers are capitalising on digital channels to adapt to the current crisis



