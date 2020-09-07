AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has decided to launch the fourth stage of Pikaliiva residential development project in Tallinn. The new stage includes two buildings with 50 apartments, which are to be completed in October 2021. The size of the apartments ranges between 33–84 square metres and the price per square metre ranges from 2,106 to 2,460 euros.

Pikaliiva residential quarter ( merko.ee/pikaliiva ) is located in Tallinn Haabersti District close to Lake Harku. The development project comprises ten four-storeyed residential buildings, of which four are ready and two will be completed in October 2020. New residential buildings of stage four will be located at Äkke 1 and Äkke 3.

The buildings have energy class B rating. Parking spaces will be built around the houses, greenery and children’s playground will be created in the interior courtyards.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: Mr. Tiit Kuusik, Director of Real Estate Development Division of Merko Ehitus Eesti, phone +372 680 5105.

Priit Roosimägi

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

priit.roosimagi@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.

Attachments